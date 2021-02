HIS vs BAR Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 28th, 2021

Hira Sabadell will take on Barna Royals in the 53rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Sunday.

Hira Sabadell and Barna Royals are both having an underwhelming season this time around. They are fifth and fourth in the Group B standings respectively.

Barna Royals have won twice while Hira Sabadell have only managed a single victory so far.

Hira Sabadell’s win came in the most recent fixture against Pakcelona by a margin of 41 runs. They will look at this as a step in the right direction and try to build more winning momentum.

Meanwhile, Barna Royals began their tournament with consecutive wins but have gone off track since then.

Squads to choose from:

Hira Sabadell

Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain

Barna Royals

Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, N Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, M Rubbani, S Ali Syed, W Anwar, H Azhar, A Hassan, A Khan, S Shahzaib, U Zaman, S Hussain, S Irshad, A Sultan

Predicted Playing 11

Hira Sabadell

Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar

Barna Royals

Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, N Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, M Rubbani, S Ali Syed, W Anwar, H Azhar, A Hassan

Match Details

Match: Hira Sabadell vs Barna Royals, Match 53

Date and Time: February 28, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at Barcelona favors batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score on this ground is 96 and the track is known to be suited to pacers more than the spinners.

HIS vs BAR Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

HIS vs BAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Harjot Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Heera Laal, Hamza Azhar, Shafat Ali Syed, Ikram Ul Haq, Anwar Ul Haq, Murad Ali, Sufyan Anwar

Captain: Heera Laal, Vice-Captain: Shafat Ali Syed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Harjot Singh, Anas Sultan, Bakhtair Khalid, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Shafat Ali Syed, Ikram Ul Haq, Anwar Ul Haq, Sufyan Anwar

Captain: Syed Gulraz Hussain, Vice-Captain: Ikram Ul Haq