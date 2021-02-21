HIS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 22, 2021

Hira Sabadell will lock horns with Barna Royals in the 53rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday.

Hira Sabadell had a dismal start to their campaign as they lost both of their opening two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. They will aim to pick up two crucial points to open their account in the tournament and will head into this encounter after playing City Lions earlier in the day.

Barna Royals, on the other hand, have won two of their three games and are placed at the second spot in the points table. They will be looking forward to picking up a win from this game that could help them push for the top spot.

Squads to choose from

Hira Sabadell

Sharanjit Singh (WK), Alumdar Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad (C), Bakhtiar Khalid, Mehmood Akhtar, Heera Laal, Anwar Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood and Manpreet Singh.

Barna Royals

Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Syed Ali Naqi, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Usama Shahzad (WK), Shahzaib Shehzada, Syed Waris Irshad, Shafat Ali Syed and Muaz Rubbani.

Predicted Playing11-s

Hira Sabadell

Sharanjit Singh (WK), Alumdar Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad (C), Bakhtiar Khalid, Mehmood Akhtar, Heera Laal, Anwar Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad.

Barna Royals

Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Shafat Ali Syed, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman.

Match Details

Match: Hira Sabadell vs Barna Royals, Match 53

Date: 22nd February 2021, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground has been a balanced one so far, with teams batting first having an advantage. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses and it becomes more difficult to bat in the second half. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 93 runs and the captain winning the toss would like to bat first.

HIS vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Bakhtiar Khalid, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Anas Sultan, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Hamza Azhar, Shafat Ali Syed, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Murad Ali.

Captain: Shafat Ali Syed. Vice-Captain: Heera Laal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Sharanjit Singh, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Mubashar Irshad, Bakhtiar Khalid, Anas Sultan, Heera Laal, Hamza Azhar, Anwar Ul Haq, Waqas Anwar, Murad Ali.

Captain: Hamza Azhar. Vice-Captain: Sharanjit Singh.