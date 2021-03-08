HIS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 09, 2021

Hira Sabadell will lock horns with the Barna Royals in the 108th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Hira Sabadell have had a disastrous ECS T10 Barcelona campaign, having won only one of their eight matches. They find themselves languishing in the penultimate position in Group B. Hira Sabadell will be looking to end their season with a win on Tuesday.

The Barna Royals, on the other hand, have won three of their seven matches in the ECS T10 Barcelona. They will play three matches on Tuesday, and the fixture against Hira Sabadell will be their second game of the day. The Barna Royals will be looking forward to winning most of their matches on the day to climb up the table.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Hira Sabadell

Shanawar Shahzad (c), Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Mehmood Akhtar, Fida Hussain, Manpreet Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Harjot Singh, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Khawar Mehmood and Adnan Abbas.

Barna Royals

Nabeel Qaiser (c), Syed Shafaat Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar (wk), Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Annas Sultan Khan, Waqas Anwar, Usama Shahzad (wk), Hamza Azhar, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Syed Waris Irshad, Syed Shahzaib, Muaz Rubbani, Ali Syed, Umar Zaman, Sufyan Anwar, Asad Ullah and Syed Hussain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hira Sabadell

Shanawar Shahzad (C), Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Harjot Singh, Sharanjit Singh (WK), Fakhar Chattha, Mehmood Akhtar, Fida Hussain

Barna Royals

Nabeel Qaiser (C), Syed Shafaat Ali, Usama Shahzad, Hamza Azhar, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Annas Sultan Khan, Waqas Anwar

Match Details

Match: Hira Sabadell vs Barna Royals, Match 108

Date & Time: 9th March 2021, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a batting friendly one. Although the pacers get some help with the new ball in overcast conditions, we can expect a high-scoring game on Tuesday. Both teams will want to bat first upon the toss.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HIS vs BAR)

HIS vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sharanjit Singh, Annas Sultan Khan, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Bakhtair Khalid, Heera Laal, Hamza Azhar, Syed Shafaat Ali, Mehmood Akhtar, Ikram Ul Haq, Waqas Anwar, Murad Ali.

Captain: Heera Laal; Vice-captain: Syed Gulraiz Hussain.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Harjot Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Annas Sultan Khan, Heera Lal, Hamza Azhar, Syed Shafaat Ali, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Murad Ali.

Captain: Hamza Azhar; Vice-captain: Ikram Ul Haq.