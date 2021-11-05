HIS vs CAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match 10

Hiba Sabadell will be taking on the Catalunya Tigers in the 10th match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on November 6th at the Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona.

Hira Sabadell are currently placed in fifth spot having won just one of their last three games. So far, they have appeared to be out of form and will be looking to get back on track by winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Catalunya Tigers are coming off a 10-wicket triumph over Fateh in their previous match. They are placed third and will look to keep up their winning momentum.

HIS vs CAT Probable Playing 11 Today

Hiba Sabadell

Bakhtair Khalid (WK), Sharanjit Singh, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad (C), Manan Ayub, Sufian Ansar, Anwar Ul-Haq, Aqeel Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Abid Shahzad, Mehmood Akhtar.

Catalunya Tigers

Awais Ahmed (WK), Tahir Ilyas, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Waqas Miraj, Zulqarnain Haider, Asjad Butt, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar Samar Shamshad.

Match Details

Match: Hiba Sabadell vs Catalunya Tigers, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 6th November, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The surface of the Vidreres Cricket Ground is ideal for batting. It provides a great deal of assistance to the batters who will find it easier to execute their shots. Bowlers may play a role later in the game.

Today’s HIS vs CAT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Awais is a good choice for the wicketkeeper position. He is a decent batter who also contributes behind the stumps.

Batter

Sheraz Iqbal: Sheraz has shown himself to be a consistent performer for the Catalunya Tigers. He had a good outing in the last encounter, scoring 25 runs and picking up one wicket.

Mubashar Irshad: Mubashar hasn't been particularly impressive with the bat so far. However, he is a capable player who is expected to perform well in this game.

All-rounders

Waqas Miraj: Waqas is a fantastic all-round player. He took four wickets in the previous encounter and will be crucial in this match.

Sufian Ansar: Sufian will be the player to watch out for in this game. He scored 57 runs and took two wickets in his previous match.

Bowlers

Adnan Abbas: Adnan has been consistent with the ball and his subtle variations could prove to be vital in this game.

Ghulam Dastgeer: Ghulam is a dependable bowler. He has the ability to take crucial wickets as well as control the flow of runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in HIS vs CAT Dream11 prediction team

Sufian Ansar: 267 points

Adnan Abbas: 125 points

Waqas Miraj: 124 points

Anwar Ul-Haq: 92 points

Sheraz Iqbal: 84 points

Important stats for HIS vs CAT Dream11 prediction team

Sufian Ansar: 3 matches, 104 runs, 3 wickets

Adnan Abbas: 3 matches, 3 wickets

Waqas Miraj: 1 match, 4 wickets

Anwar Ul-Haq: 3 matches, 2 wickets

Sheraz Iqbal: 1 match, 24 runs, 1 wicket

HIS vs CAT Dream11 Prediction Today

HIS vs CAT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Sheraz Iqbal, Mubashar Irshad, Waqas Miraj, Sufian Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Ghulam Dastgeer, Anwar Ul-Haq, Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Abib Shahzad.

Captain: Sufian Ansar, Vice-Captain: Waqas Miraj

HIS vs CAT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Sheraz Iqbal, Mubashar Irshad, Waqas Miraj, Sufian Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Ghulam Dastgeer, Anwar Ul-Haq, Sharnajith Singh, Manan Ayub, Mehmood Akhtar.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Sheraz Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Mubashar Irshad

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee