HIS vs CLI Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 24th, 2021

Hira Sabadell will take on City Lions in the 65th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday.

Hira Sabadell are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Barcelona. They’ve lost two in two and would want to emerge victorious against City Lions.

City Lions, on the other hand, are fourth in their ECS T10 Barcelona group. They have played three games so far, winning once. City Lions would want to add to their tally of four points on Wednesday.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Hira Sabadell

Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain

City Lions

Kashif Shafi (wk), Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor (c), Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain, H Sharif, H Khurshid, S Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Innam Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Hira Sabadell

Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar

City Lions

Kashif Shafi (wk), Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor (c), Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain

Match Details

Match: Hira Sabadell vs City Lions, Match 65

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 24th February, 2021, 9:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona generally favors the batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score at the venue is 96, and the track is known to assist the pacers more than the spinners.

HIS vs CLI Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kashif Shafi, Irfan Muhammad, Abid Hussain, Bakhtair Khalid, Sikandar Raja, Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Innam Khan

Captain: Sikandar Raja, Vice-captain: Heera Laal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kashif Shafi, Irfan Muhammad, Mubashar Irshad, Abid Hussain, Bakhtair Khalid, Sikandar Raja, Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq

Captain: Mubashar Irshad, Vice-captain: Zahid Nawaz