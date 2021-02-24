HIS vs CLI Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 24th, 2021

Hira Sabadell will take on City Lions in the 65th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday.
Hira Sabadell are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Barcelona. They’ve lost two in two and would want to emerge victorious against City Lions.
City Lions, on the other hand, are fourth in their ECS T10 Barcelona group. They have played three games so far, winning once. City Lions would want to add to their tally of four points on Wednesday.
ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from
Hira Sabadell
Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain
City Lions
Kashif Shafi (wk), Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor (c), Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain, H Sharif, H Khurshid, S Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Innam Khan
Predicted Playing XIs
Hira Sabadell
Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar
City Lions
Kashif Shafi (wk), Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor (c), Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain
Match Details
Match: Hira Sabadell vs City Lions, Match 65
Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona
Date and Time: 24th February, 2021, 9:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
The pitch in Barcelona generally favors the batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score at the venue is 96, and the track is known to assist the pacers more than the spinners.
HIS vs CLI Dream 11 Fantasy SuggestionsHIS vs CLI Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Barcelona
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kashif Shafi, Irfan Muhammad, Abid Hussain, Bakhtair Khalid, Sikandar Raja, Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Innam Khan
Captain: Sikandar Raja, Vice-captain: Heera Laal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kashif Shafi, Irfan Muhammad, Mubashar Irshad, Abid Hussain, Bakhtair Khalid, Sikandar Raja, Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq
Captain: Mubashar Irshad, Vice-captain: Zahid NawazPublished 24 Feb 2021, 13:53 IST