HIS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 51

The 51st match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Hira Sabadell (HIS) square off against Falco (FAL) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday, November 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HIS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hira Sabadell have won six of their last twelve matches and will be eager to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Falco, on the other hand, have won four of their last twelve matches and will want to make a comeback in the competition.

Falco will give it their all to win the match but Hira Sabadell is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HIS vs FAL Match Details

The 51st match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 21 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIS vs FAL, Match 51

Date and Time: November 21, 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Men In Blue and Pak Montcada Royals, where a total of 202 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

HIS vs FAL Form Guide

HIS - Won 6 of their last 12 games

FAL - Won 4 of their last 12 games

HIS vs FAL Probable Playing XI

HIS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abid Ali, Shanawar Shahzad, Qaiser Nabeel, Bakhtiar Khalid (wk), Ikram Ul Haq, Shafat Ali Syed, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Muhammad Zeeshan, Gulraiz Hussain, Annas Sultan Khan.

FAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Adeel Sarwar, Naeem Shah, Razaqat Ali, Adeel Arif, Moazzam Rasul, Kamran Riaz (wk), Hamza Sher, Hassan Ali, Shabaz Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz, Ijaz Hussain.

HIS vs FAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Khalid

B Khalid is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match.

Batters

N Hussain

Q Nabeel and N Hussain are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Raja played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Ali

A Ali and S Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ali Syed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Sheraz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Sheraz and M Zeeshan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Ul Haq is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HIS vs FAL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Ali has already earned 1117 points in the last twelve matches.

S Ali Syed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ali Syed as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already earned 819 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for HIS vs FAL, Match 51

A Ali

S Ahmed

S Ali Syed

B Khalid

I Ul Haq

Hira Sabadell vs Falco Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hira Sabadell vs Falco Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Khalid.

Batters: Q Nabeel, N Hussain, K Raja.

All-rounders: S Ahmed, S Ali Syed, A Ali, A Sarwar.

Bowlers: M Sheraz, M Zeeshan, I Ul Haq.

Hira Sabadell vs Falco Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Khalid.

Batters: Q Nabeel, N Hussain, K Raja.

All-rounders: S Ahmed, S Ali Syed, A Ali.

Bowlers: M Sheraz, M Zeeshan, I Ul Haq, R Ali.

