HIS vs FTH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series, Match 17

Hira Sabadell (HIS) will lock horns with Fateh (FTH) in the 17th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series at the Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona on Tuesday.

Hira Sabadell are currently placed in seventh place in the points table, winning only one out of their four ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series matches. They fell to a 33-run defeat in their previous outing against the Catalunya Tigers. Fateh, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings, having lost three in three. They were defeated by the Hawks by five wickets in their last ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series match.

HIS vs FTH Probable Playing 11 Today

HIS XI

Sufian Ansar, Manan Ayub, Abid Shahzad, Aqeel Ansar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Sharanjit Singh (WK), Mubashar Irshad, Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar (C), Zeeshan Afzal

FTH XI

Davinder Singh Kaur, Faheem Ali, Jubed Miah, Manjinder Singh (C), Saqib Muhammad, Sofiqul Islam, Kuldeep Singh, Randip Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Naghman Hussain, Harjinder Singh (WK)

Match Details

HIS vs FTH, Match 17, ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series

Date and Time: 9th November 2021, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Videres Cricket Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score at the venue is 87 runs.

Today’s HIS vs FTH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bakhtiar Khalid: Khalid is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter from Hira Sabadell, having scored 36 runs in four matches.

Batters

Saqib Muhammad: Muhammad is an explosive top-order batter from Fateh who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 35 runs in three matches while also scalping a wicket.

Shanawar Shahzad: Shahzad has underperformed in the ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series so far, but he is expected to contribute well on Tuesday. He has managed to score 14 runs in three matches.

All-rounders

Sufian Ansar: Ansar has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series so far. He has picked up three wickets while scoring 104 runs in four matches.

Sofiqul Islam: Islam can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has scored 19 runs and scalped two wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Adnan Abbas: Abbas has picked up three wickets in four ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order and trouble the batters with his deadly bowling.

Randip Singh: Singh is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost. He has scalped four wickets in three ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in HIS vs FTH Dream11 prediction team

Sufian Ansar (HIS) - 277 points

Randip Singh (FTH) - 151 points

Aqeel Ansar (HIS) - 133 points

Adnan Abbas (HIS) - 129 points

Sofiqul Islam (FTH) - 103 points

Important Stats for HIS vs FTH Dream11 prediction team

Sufian Ansar: 104 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 150.72 and ER - 9.62

Randip Singh: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 11.50

Aqeel Ansar: 54 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 125.58 and ER - 14.66

Adnan Abbas: 3 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 10.00

Sofiqul Islam: 19 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 111.76 and ER - 11.80

HIS vs FTH Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series)

HIS vs FTH Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Saqib Muhammad, Jubed Miah, Kuldeep Singh-I, Sofiqul Islam, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Randip Singh, Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar.

Captain: Sufian Ansar. Vice-captain: Saqib Muhammad.

HIS vs FTH Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Saqib Muhammad, Jubed Miah, Kuldeep Singh-I, Sofiqul Islam, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Randip Singh, Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Sufian Ansar. Vice-captain: Aqeel Ansar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar