HIS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 7

Hira Sabadell (HIS) will lock horns with Gracia (GRA) in the seventh match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona on Thursday.

Hira Sabadell are currently fourth in the points table, having defeated Punjab Warriors by four runs in their opening match. Gracia, on the other hand, also won their opening game against Punjab Warriors by 90 runs and are currently placed atop the ECS T10 Barcelona standings.

HIS vs GRA Probable Playing 11 Today

HIS XI

Sufian Ansar, Anwar Ul Haq, Bakhtiar Khalid, Shanwar Shahzad (C), Mubashar Irshad, Aqeel Ansar, Sharanjit Singh (WK), Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar, Manan Ayub, Fida Hussain

GRA XI

Kuldeep Lal (WK), Gurwinder Bajwa, Heera Mahey (C), Mukhtiar Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Amol Rathod, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Kulwant Thakur

Match Details

HIS vs GRA, Match 7, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 4th November 2021, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Videres Cricket Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score at the venue is 91 runs.

Today’s HIS vs GRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Lal: Lal is the perfect pick for your fantasy team from the wicketkeeper section. He scored 52 runs in the previous match at an outstanding strike rate of 185.71. Lal is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Gurwinder Bajwa: Bajwa is an explosive top-order batter from Gracia. He played a 61-run match-winning knock at a strike rate of 210.34 in the previous fixture.

Shanawar Shahzad: Shahzad has underperformed in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far, but he is expected to play a big knock on Thursday.

All-rounders

Anwar Ul Haq: Haq has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far. He scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 3.50 in the previous match.

Manish Manwani: Manwani can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in the last game.

Bowlers

Adnan Abbas: Abbas picked up two wickets in the previous ECS T10 Barcelona game. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Harkamal Singh: Singh is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost. He has scalped two wickets in one match.

Top 5 best players to pick in HIS vs GRA Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Lal (GRA) - 104 points

Gurwinder Bajwa (GRA) - 99 points

Manish Manwani (GRA) - 84 points

Adnan Abbas (HIS) - 84 points

Anwar Ul Haq (HIS) - 83 points

Important Stats for HIS vs GRA Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Lal: 52 runs in 1 match; SR - 185.71

Gurwinder Bajwa: 61 runs in 1 match; SR - 210.34

Manish Manwani: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.00

Adnan Abbas: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.50

Anwar Ul Haq: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.50

HIS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Barcelona)

HIS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Lal, Shanawar Shahzad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Bajwa, Anwar Ul Haq, Manish Manwani, Heeta Mahey, Sufian Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Heeta Mahey. Vice-captain: Anwar Ul Haq.

HIS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Lal, Shanawar Shahzad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Bajwa, Anwar Ul Haq, Manish Manwani, Heeta Mahey, Sufian Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Sufian Ansar. Vice-captain: Anwar Ul Haq.

Edited by Samya Majumdar