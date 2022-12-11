HIS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ECS T10 Barcelona, Eliminator 5

Hira Sabadell (HIS) will be up against Gracia (GRA) in the 121st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Sunday, December 11. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the HIS vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Both teams have been in excellent form, having won their last five games in a row. Hira Sabadell qualified from Group A with eight wins in fourteen games thanks to players like Abid Ali and Ikram Ul Haq.

Meanwhile, Gracia have won nine of their fourteen games to qualify and will rely on Vibhor Yadav and Heera Mahey for the crucial match on Sunday.

HIS vs GRA Match Details

The 121st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on December 11 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIS vs GRA, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 121

Date and Time: December 11, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

HIS vs GRA Pitch Report

The batters should enjoy the track at Montjuïc Olympic Ground. Pacers are expected to find something on the pitch in the first few overs, while spinners are expected to dominate in the middle overs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average score here being 109 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 109

Average second innings score: 101

HIS vs GRA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Hira Sabadell: W-W-W-W-W

Gracia: W-W-W-W-W

HIS vs GRA probable playing 11s for today’s match

HIS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

HIS Probable Playing 11

Qaiser Nabeel, Taqgi UI Mazhar, Abid Ali, Bakhtiar Khalid (wk), Gulraiz Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Murad Ali, Ikram Ul Haq (c), Fida Hussain, Muhammad Zeeshan, and Zeeshan Ashraf.

GRA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GRA Probable Playing 11

Kuldeep Lal, Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey (c), Vinod Kumar, Amol Rathod, Simranjit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Sharul Chauhan (wk), Jaipal Singh, Trilochan Singh, and Paramjit Singh.

HIS vs GRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bakhtiar Khalid (371 runs in 17 games; Batting Average: 41.22)

Khalid has scored 371 runs at an average of 41.22 in 17 games. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Vinod Kumar (98 runs & 9 wickets in 13 matches)

He did not have the expected performance with the bat, scoring only 98 runs. But he did well with the ball, taking nine wickets in 13 games. Vinod could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abid Ali-II (400 runs & 23 wickets in 17 matches, Average: 12:00)

Abid has been a consistent performer for his team. He currently has 23 wickets to his name and is the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker. This makes him a valuable pick for your HIS vs GRA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ikram Ul Haq (27 wickets in 17 matches; Average: 14.11)

Ikram is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken 27 wickets at an average of 14.11 in 17 games thus far in the competition. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your HIS vs GRA Dream11 fantasy team.

HIS vs GRA match captain and vice-captain choices

Vibhor Yadav

He has played exceptionally well in the tournament so far and is the best batter pick. He bats in the top order and has scored 413 runs at an average of 34.41 in 15 games.

Shafat Ali Syed

Shafat is a vital player for HIS. He bats in the middle order and is also a pretty decent bowler. He has scored 363 runs at an average of 33.00 in 12 games and could be a good pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

Five must-picks with player stats for HIS vs GRA Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Heera Mahey 361 runs in 15 games Muhammad Zeeshan 18 wickets in 17 games Vibhor Yadav 413 runs in 15 games Ali Syed 363 runs in 12 games Abid Ali 23 wickets in 17 games

HIS vs GRA match expert tips

Abid Ali and Ikram Haq are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Vibhor Yadav is another good pick.

HIS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 121, Head-to-Head League

HIS vs GRA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Bukhtiar Khalid

Batters: S Singh, V Kumar, Q Nabeel

All-rounders: Kuldeep Lal, Abid Ali (c), Heera Mahey, Vibhor Yadav (vc)

Bowlers: Ikram Ul Haq, T Singh, Z Ashraf

HIS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 121, Grand League

HIS vs GRA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Bukhtiar Khalid

Batters: S Singh, V Kumar, Q Nabeel

All-rounders: Kuldeep Lal, Abid Ali (c), Heera Mahey (vc), Vibhor Yadav

Bowlers: Ikram Ul Haq, T Singh, P Singh

