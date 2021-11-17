HIS vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 34

Hira Sabadell will take on the Hawks in the 34th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on November 18th at the Videres Cricket Ground in Girona.
Hira Sabadell haven’t been up to the mark this season, losing five of their six games. They were defeated in the last match by Catalunya CC by six wickets and are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points.
Meanwhile, the Hawks have looked pretty decent so far, winning three of their six games and are placed fifth in the points table. They lost their previous match against Gracia by 10 runs and will be looking to bounce back in this game.
HIS vs HAW Probable Playing 11 Today
Hira Sabadell
Mubashar Irshad, Adnan Abbas, Aqeel Ansar, Sufian Ansar, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtiar Khalid (WK), Manan Ayub, Shanawar Shahzad (C), Abid Shahzad, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Anwar UL Haq
Hawks
Kamraan Zia (C&WK), Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Javid, Bilal Muhammad, Sohail Muhammad, Ameer Hamzah, Inzamam Gulfam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Omar Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Umair Muhammad
Match Details
Match: Hira Sabadell vs Hawks, ECS T10 Barcelona
Date and Time: 18th November, 12.00 AM IST
Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Videres Cricket Ground generally offers assistance to the batters. The pacers might get some movement in the early stages whereas the batters would enjoy it once the pitch settles in. A target of 120 runs would be a challenging one on this ground.
Today’s HIS vs HAW Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Kamran Zia: Kamran has been in decent touch with the bat while also contributing behind the stumps. He has 45 runs to his name and has also been involved in 12 dismissals.
Batters
Aamir Javid: Aamir has scored 54 runs with the bat so far and will be looking to add more to his account. He will be a key batter for his side in this game.
Shanawar Shahzad: Shanawar has led from the front, scoring handy runs and also contributing with the ball by picking up six wickets in five games. He will be a good option for the role of captain/vice-captain in your Dream11 team.
All-rounders
Sufian Ansar: Sufian has been an excellent all-rounder for Hira Sabadell. He has scored 113 runs and clipped three wickets in six matches.
Muhammad Sanaullah: Sanaullah has demonstrated his bowling abilities by picking up nine wickets in six games with an economy rate of 6.70. He is a must-pick in the all-rounder section and also a safe option for the captain/vice-captain role.
Bowlers
Adnan Abbas: Adnan has been an expensive bowler this season but has also grabbed five wickets in six matches. He will be a good choice for the bowlers from Hira Sabadell.
Inzamam Gulfam: Inzamam made his debut in the previous game against Gracia by taking two important wickets. He can prove to be a crucial bowler in today’s game.
Top 5 best players to pick in HIS vs HAW Dream11 prediction team
Muhammad Sanaullah: 360 points
Sufian Ansar: 314 points
Muhammad Sohail: 268 points
Shanawar Shahzad: 244 points
Ameer Hamzah: 229 points
Important stats for HIS vs HAW Dream11 prediction team
Shanawar Shahzad: 5 matches, 34 runs, 6 wickets
Muhammad Sanaullah: 6 matches, 9 wickets
Sufian Ansar: 6 matches, 113 runs, 3 wickets
Muhammad Sohail: 6 matches, 84 runs, 3 wickets
Ameer Hamzah: 6 matches, 42 runs, 5 wickets
HIS vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamraan Zia, Bakhtiar Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Mubashar Irshad, Aamir Javid, Muhammmad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Sufian Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Muhammad Bilal, Inzamam Gulfam
Captain: Sufian Ansar Vice-Captain: Kamraan Zia
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamraan Zia, Shanawar Shahzad, Omar Ali, Aamir Javid, Anwar Ul Haq, Muhammmad Sanaullah, Ameer Hamzah, Sufian Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Abid Shahzad, Inzamam Gulfam
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Captain: Muhammad Sanaullah Vice-Captain: Shanawar Shahzad