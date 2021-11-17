HIS vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 34

Hira Sabadell will take on the Hawks in the 34th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on November 18th at the Videres Cricket Ground in Girona.

Hira Sabadell haven’t been up to the mark this season, losing five of their six games. They were defeated in the last match by Catalunya CC by six wickets and are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have looked pretty decent so far, winning three of their six games and are placed fifth in the points table. They lost their previous match against Gracia by 10 runs and will be looking to bounce back in this game.

HIS vs HAW Probable Playing 11 Today

Hira Sabadell

Mubashar Irshad, Adnan Abbas, Aqeel Ansar, Sufian Ansar, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtiar Khalid (WK), Manan Ayub, Shanawar Shahzad (C), Abid Shahzad, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Anwar UL Haq

Hawks

Kamraan Zia (C&WK), Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Javid, Bilal Muhammad, Sohail Muhammad, Ameer Hamzah, Inzamam Gulfam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Omar Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Umair Muhammad

Match Details

Match: Hira Sabadell vs Hawks, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 18th November, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Videres Cricket Ground generally offers assistance to the batters. The pacers might get some movement in the early stages whereas the batters would enjoy it once the pitch settles in. A target of 120 runs would be a challenging one on this ground.

Today’s HIS vs HAW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamran Zia: Kamran has been in decent touch with the bat while also contributing behind the stumps. He has 45 runs to his name and has also been involved in 12 dismissals.

Batters

Aamir Javid: Aamir has scored 54 runs with the bat so far and will be looking to add more to his account. He will be a key batter for his side in this game.

Shanawar Shahzad: Shanawar has led from the front, scoring handy runs and also contributing with the ball by picking up six wickets in five games. He will be a good option for the role of captain/vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Sufian Ansar: Sufian has been an excellent all-rounder for Hira Sabadell. He has scored 113 runs and clipped three wickets in six matches.

Muhammad Sanaullah: Sanaullah has demonstrated his bowling abilities by picking up nine wickets in six games with an economy rate of 6.70. He is a must-pick in the all-rounder section and also a safe option for the captain/vice-captain role.

Bowlers

Adnan Abbas: Adnan has been an expensive bowler this season but has also grabbed five wickets in six matches. He will be a good choice for the bowlers from Hira Sabadell.

Inzamam Gulfam: Inzamam made his debut in the previous game against Gracia by taking two important wickets. He can prove to be a crucial bowler in today’s game.

Top 5 best players to pick in HIS vs HAW Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Sanaullah: 360 points

Sufian Ansar: 314 points

Muhammad Sohail: 268 points

Shanawar Shahzad: 244 points

Ameer Hamzah: 229 points

Important stats for HIS vs HAW Dream11 prediction team

Shanawar Shahzad: 5 matches, 34 runs, 6 wickets

Muhammad Sanaullah: 6 matches, 9 wickets

Sufian Ansar: 6 matches, 113 runs, 3 wickets

Muhammad Sohail: 6 matches, 84 runs, 3 wickets

Ameer Hamzah: 6 matches, 42 runs, 5 wickets

HIS vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Today

HIS vs HAW Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamraan Zia, Bakhtiar Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Mubashar Irshad, Aamir Javid, Muhammmad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Sufian Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Muhammad Bilal, Inzamam Gulfam

Captain: Sufian Ansar Vice-Captain: Kamraan Zia

HIS vs HAW Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamraan Zia, Shanawar Shahzad, Omar Ali, Aamir Javid, Anwar Ul Haq, Muhammmad Sanaullah, Ameer Hamzah, Sufian Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Abid Shahzad, Inzamam Gulfam

Captain: Muhammad Sanaullah Vice-Captain: Shanawar Shahzad

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee