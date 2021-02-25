HIS vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 26, 2021

Hira Sabadell will lock horns with Pakcelona in the 72nd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Friday.

Hira Sabadell are having a disastrous season so far. They have lost three of their six matches while the other three were abandoned due to rain. Hira are placed at the bottom on the Group B points table and will aim to get their first win of the tournament.

Pakcelona, on the other hand, will be disappointed with themselves as they have won just a single match this season. They are placed just above their opponents in the points table and have had the same kind of season.

It will be interesting to watch which side wins this contest and picks up two crucial points.

Squads to choose from

Hira Sabadell

Shanawar Shahzad (C), Sharanjit Singh (WK), Bakhtair Khalid, Fakhar Chatta, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Manan Ayub, Mubashar Irshad, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida Hussain, Ikram Ul Haq, Manpreet Singh, Adnan Abbas, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Laal, and Mehmood Akhtar.

Pakcelona

Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman (C), Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad (WK) and Shahid Iqbal (WK).

Predicted Playing XIs

Hira Sabadell

Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (C), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (WK), Mehmood Akhtar.

Pakcelona

Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal(WK), Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman (C), Khurram Javeed, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Ali Imran, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Tehzeeb Hasan, Muhammad Adeel.

Match Details

Match: Hira Sabadell vs Pakcelona, Match 72

Date: 26th February 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is usually a good wicket to bat on. However, cloudy weather might help the bowlers with some swing in the direction of the wind. Also, the surface has a good help on offer for the pacers. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 83 runs.

HIS vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahid Iqbal, Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Bakhtair Khalid, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq.

Captain: Shahzad Khan Vice-Captain: Heera Laal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sharanjit Singh, Shahid Iqbal, Ishtiaq Nazir, Mubashar Irshad, Muhammad Amir Raza, Ali Imran, Shahzad Khan, Heera Laal, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq.

Captain: Heera Laal Vice-Captain: Ishtiaq Nazir