HIS vs PIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Qualifying Final

The Qualifying Final match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Pak I Care (PIC) squaring off against Hira Sabadell (HIS) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HIS vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pak I Care have won ten of their last fifteen matches and will be curious to continue their winning streak in the tournament. Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, have won ten of their last sixteen matches.

Hira Sabadell will give it their all to win the match, but Pak I Care are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HIS vs PIC Match Details

The Qualifying Final match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 23 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIA vs PIC, Qualifying Final

Date and Time: 23rd November 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between the Pak Montcada Royals and Hira Sabadell, where a total of 222 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

HIS vs PIC Form Guide

HIS - Won 10 of their last 16 games

PIC - Won 10 of their last 15 games

HIS vs PIC Probable Playing XI

HIS Playing XI

No injury updates

Qaiser Nabeel, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Abid Ali, Bakhtiar Khalid (wk), Gulraiz Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Murad Ali, Ikram Ul Haq ©, Fida Hussain, Muhammad Zeeshan, Zeeshan Ashraf Muhammad

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Shehroz Ahmed ©, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Kamran, Anas Khan, Muhammad Mohtshim, Atif Mohammad, Zain Ali, Ali Ahmed, Sami Ullah, Imran Muhammad

HIS vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ihsan

M Ihsan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Khalid is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Q Nabeel

M Mohtshim and Q Nabeel are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Butt played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Ali

M Kamran and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ahmed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Ul Haq

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Muhammad and I Ul Haq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Zeeshan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HIS vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial inning in today's match. He has earned 1409 points in the last 16 games.

M Kamran

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Kamran as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 990 points in the last 13 matches.

5 Must-Picks for HIS vs PIC, Qualifying Final

A Ali

M Kamran

M Ihsan

S Ahmed

I Ul Haq

Hira Sabadell vs Pak I Care Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

HIS vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ihsan, B Khalid

Batters: Q Nabeel, A Butt, M Mohtshim

All-rounders: M Kamran, A Ali, S Ahmed

Bowlers: A Muhammad, I Ul Haq, M Zeeshan

Hira Sabadell vs Pak I Care Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ihsan, B Khalid

Batters: Q Nabeel, A Butt, M Mohtshim

All-rounders: M Kamran, A Ali, S Ahmed

Bowlers: A Muhammad, I Ul Haq, A Ahmed

