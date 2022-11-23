HIS vs PMC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Qualifier 2

The Qualifier 2 match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Pak Montcada Royals (PMC) squaring off against Hira Sabadell (HIS) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 23.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HIS vs PMC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Pak Montcada Royals have won nine of their last fifteen matches and will be eager to keep their winning streak in the tournament. Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, have won nine of their last fifteen matches.

Hira Sabadell will give it their all to win the match but the Pak Montcada Royals are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HIS vs PMC Match Details

The Qualifier 2 match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 23 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIA vs PMC, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: November 23, 2022, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Pak I Care and Pak Montcada Royals, where a total of 175 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

HIS vs PMC Form Guide

HIS - Won 9 of their last 15 games

PMC - Won 9 of their last 15 games

HIS vs PMC Probable Playing XI

HIS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Qaiser Nabeel, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Abid Ali, Bakhtiar Khalid (wk), Gulraiz Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Murad Ali, Ikram Ul Haq, Fida Hussain, Muhammad Zeeshan, Zeeshan Ashraf Muhammad.

PMC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hamza Saleem Dar, Kashif Shafi (wk), Muhammad Armghan Khan, MD Umar Waqas, Hamayun Shafi, Khalid Hussain, Ibrar Hussain, Muhammad Naeem, Ameer Khan, Hamza Nisar, Jehanzaib Asghar.

HIS vs PMC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Shafi

K Shafi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Khalid is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Q Nabeel

H Nisar and Q Nabeel are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Abdullah played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Ali

H Saleem Dar and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Armghan Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Ul Haq

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Raja and I Ul Haq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Zeeshan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HIS vs PMC match captain and vice-captain choices

H Saleem Dar

H Saleem Dar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

A Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Ali as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HIS vs PMC, Qualifier 2

A Ali

M Armghan Khan

A Abdullah

H Saleem Dar

I Ul Haq

Hira Sabadell vs Pak Montcada Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hira Sabadell vs Pak Montcada Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Shafi, B Khalid.

Batters: Q Nabeel, A Abdullah, H Aitzaz, H Nisar.

All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, A Ali.

Bowlers: A Raja, I Ul Haq, M Zeeshan.

Hira Sabadell vs Pak Montcada Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Shafi, B Khalid.

Batters: Q Nabeel, A Abdullah, H Aitzaz.

All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, A Ali.

Bowlers: A Raja, I Ul Haq, M Zeeshan, M Saleem.

