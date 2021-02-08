HIS vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - February 9th, 2021

Match 9 of the ECS T10 Barcelona Spain League has Hira CC Sabadell taking on the Ripoll Warriors at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Wednesday.

It's a golden opportunity for Hira CC Sabadell to come back strong after a poor campaign last time. Despite possessing a few talented individuals in their side, Hira CC Sabadell weren't able to capitalize in the crucial phases. But they are more experienced this time around, which should stand them in good stead.

Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, are a new entry into the ECS circuit. They would be coming to this game after getting a taste of the action against Pakcelona CC. With a good blend of youth and experience in their ranks, Ripoll Warriors would want to end their opening day on a high, although it is easier said than done.

Hira CC are the favorites for this game although one can never rule out any side in a game of T10 cricket. With a few upsets already popping up on an opening day, the Warriors will fancy their chances in this fixture. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, with two valuable points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Hira Sabadell

Bakhtair Khalid, Fakhar Chatta, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Manan Ayub, Mubashar Irshad, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida Hussain, Ikram Ul Haq, Manpreet Singh, Adnan Abbas, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Laal, Mehmood Akhtar, Shanawar Shahzad, and Sharanjit Singh.

Ripoll Warriors

Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad, Prince Dhiman, and Waqar Iqbal.

Predicted Playing XI

Hira Sabadell

S Shahzad, B Khalid, M Irshad, H Singh, M Ayub, H Laal, A Hussain, A ul Haq, I ul Haq, A Abbas, M Akhtar

Ripoll Warriors

W Iqbal, P Dhiman, G Sabar, E Ellahi, I Hussain, J Singh, A Maqbool, M Nazim, A Iqbal, M Singh, A Shahzad

Match Details

Match: Hira Sabadell vs Ripoll Warriors, Match 9

Date: 9th February 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch should have something for the pacers with some extra swing on offer early on. Apart from that, inconsistent bounce should also play into the bowler's hands, making it difficult for the batsmen to play their natural game.

There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners which might lure the batsmen into taking them on. 80-90 should be par at this venue with either side likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

HIS vs RIW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HIS vs RIW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Iqbal, S Shahzad, P Dhiman, M Irshad, B Khalid, I Hussain, H Laal, A Iqbal, M Nazim, A ul Haq, and A Abbas

Captain: H Laal, Vice-Captain: P Dhiman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Iqbal, S Shahzad, P Dhiman, H Singh, B Khalid, I Hussain, H Laal, A Iqbal, M Nazim, A ul Haq, and A Maqbool

Captain: I Hussain, Vice-Captain: H Laal