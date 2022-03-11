HIT vs STK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 5

The Hitters (HIT) will take on the Strikers (STK) in the fifth match of the MCA T20 Super Series at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The Hitters, whose last two MCA T20 Super Series matches were abandoned due to rain, are currently second in the points table. The Strikers, on the other hand, have won two out of their three MCA T20 Super Series fixtures and are currently atop the standings. They defeated the Warriors by 18 runs in their last match.

HIT vs STK Probable Playing 11 Today

HIT XI

Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Ahmad Faiz, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Pavandeep Singh, Asby Tan Haris, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Muhammad Irfan, Arif Ullah.

STK XI

Anwar Rahman (C), Ainool Hafizs, Ammar Uzair Fikri (WK), Virandeep Singh, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish, Fitri Sham, Aimal Khan, Michael Masih, Anas Malik, Santosh Kumar Nair.

Match Details

HIT vs STK, Match 5, MCA T20 Super Series

Date and Time: 11th March 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur has favored the batters in the last couple of games. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it a little difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 139 runs.

Today’s HIT vs STK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Haqqiem: Haqqiem is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Friday. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Virandeep Singh: Singh is currently the Strikers' leading run-scorer in the MCA T20 Super Series with 123 runs at a strike rate of 132.26 in two matches.

Syed Aziz: Aziz is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He can prove to be a great differential multiplier choice for this game.

All-rounders

Aimal Khan: Khan has been in decent form with both the bat and ball this season, scoring 64 runs and picking up three wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Syazrul Ezat Idrus: Idrus is a genuine all-rounder who can provide you with some valuable points on Friday.

Bowlers

Anwar Rahman: Rahman has bowled exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 5.17. He is also the Strikers' leading wicket-taker in the MCA T20 Super Series.

Pavandeep Singh: Singh will lead the Hitters' bowling attack on Friday. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in HIT vs STK Dream11 prediction team

Anwar Rahman (STK) - 202 points

Virandeep Singh (STK) - 183 points

Aimal Khan (STK) - 182 points

Santosh Kumar Nair (STK) - 81 points

Fitri Sham (STK) - 78 points

Important Stats for HIT vs STK Dream11 prediction team

Anwar Rahman: 15 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 136.36 and ER - 5.17

Virandeep Singh: 123 runs in 2 matches; SR - 132.26

Aimal Khan: 64 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 98.46 and ER - 5.50

Santosh Kumar Nair: 3 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 100.0 and ER - 5.20

Fitri Sham: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.71

HIT vs STK Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Super Series)

HIT vs STK Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Haqqiem, Virandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs, Syed Aziz, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Fitri Sham, Aimal Khan, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Pavandeep Singh, Dhivendran Mogan, Anwar Rahman.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Syed Aziz.

HIT vs STK Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Haqqiem, Virandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs, Syed Aziz, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Fitri Sham, Aimal Khan, Pavandeep Singh, Dhivendran Mogan, Arif Ullah, Anwar Rahman.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Virandeep Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar