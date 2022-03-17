HIT vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 9

The Hitters (HIT) will be up against the Warriors (WAS) in the ninth match of the MCA T20 Super Series at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The Hitters have won one out of their five MCA T20 Super Series matches and are currently second in the standings. The Warriors, on the other hand, have lost four out of their five MCA T20 Super Series matches and find themselves at the bottom of the points table. The last time the two teams met, the Hitters registered a seven-wicket victory over the Warriors.

HIT vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

HIT XI

Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil (C), Syazrul Ezat, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Muhammad Khairullah, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Pavandeep Singh, Ajeb Khan.

WAS XI

Ahmad Zubaidi, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman (C), Wan Muhammad, Sharvin Muniandy, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (WK), Abdul Rashid, Amir Azim, Vijay Unni, Wahib Zada, Saleh Shadman.

Match Details

HIT vs WAS, Match 9, MCA T20 Super Series

Date and Time: 17th March 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. With this being a shortened five-over-a-side game, chasing should be the preferred option. Anything over the 50-run mark should be a good first-innings total.

Today’s HIT vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Haqqiem: Haqqiem has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 65 runs at a strike rate of 97.01. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Syed Aziz: Aziz is currently the Hitters' leading run-scorer with 148 runs. He has also picked up three wickets in as many matches.

Ahmad Faiz: Faiz has scored 89 runs at a strike rate of 118.67 in three matches. He could prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sharvin Muniandy: Muniandy has impressed everyone with his all-round performances, scoring 103 runs at a strike rate of 140-plus, while also picking up three wickets in four matches.

Wahib Zada: Zada can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 39 runs and also picked up two wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Vijay Unni: Unni has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.35. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Amir Azim: Azim has scored 105 runs and also picked up two wickets in four matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in HIT vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Syed Aziz (HIT) - 323 points

Sharvin Muniandy (WAS) - 233 points

Amir Azim (WAS) - 215 points

Vijay Unni (WAS) - 191 points

Ahmad Faiz (HIT) - 133 points

Important Stats for HIT vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Syed Aziz: 148 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 182.72 and ER - 7.67

Sharvin Muniandy: 103 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 143.06 and ER - 9.25

Amir Azim: 105 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 116.67 and ER - 8.64

Wahib Zada: 39 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 102.63 and ER - 8.09

Muhammad Irfan Rana: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 8.67

HIT vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Super Series)

HIT vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ahmad Faiz, Syed Aziz, Saleh Shadman, Sharvin Muniandy, Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat, Pavandeep Singh, Amir Azim, Vijay Unni.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Sharvin Muniandy.

HIT vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Haqqiem, Ahmad Faiz, Ahmad Zubaidi, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat, Amir Azim, Vijay Unni, Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Irfan Rana.

Captain: Sharvin Muniandy. Vice-captain: Syed Aziz.

