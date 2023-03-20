HK-A vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong International Series ODI, Match 5

The 5th match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will see Hong Kong A (HK-A) squaring off against Malaysia (MAL) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Monday, March 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK-A vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Hong Kong A will be playing their first match of the season. Malaysia, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches of the tournament.

Malaysia will give it their all to win the match, but Hong Kong A are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HK-A vs MAL Match Details

The 5th match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will be played on March 20 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-A vs MAL, Match 5

Date and Time: 20th March 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Ko

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Kuwait and Hong Kong, where a total of 531 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

HK-A vs MAL Form Guide

HK-A - Will be playing their first match

MAL - L L

HK-A vs MAL Probable Playing XI

HK-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Waqas Khan (c), A Mehmood, Waqas Barkat (wk), Ishtiaq Muhammad, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, D Pascoe, Martin Coetzee, Parth Bhagwat, Ahan Trivedi, Mudassar Khan

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Syed Aziz (wk), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Nazril Rahman, Ahmad Faiz (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Vijay Unni, Wan Muhammad, Khizar Hayat Durrani

HK-A vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Barkat is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Faiz

A Rath and M Amir are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Bhagwat played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Unni

V Singh and V Unni are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Zarbani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Sham and M Zarbani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Muhammad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK-A vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Unni

V Unni will bat in the lower-middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 102 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

F Sham

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Sham as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 11 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for HK-A vs MAL, Match 5

F Sham

M Zarbani

V Singh

V Unni

M Amir Azim

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: A Faiz, M Amir, P Bhagwat, M Coetzee

All-rounders: S Muniandy, V Singh, V Unni, A Khan, M Khan

Bowlers: M Zarbani

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: A Faiz, M Amir, P Bhagwat, M Coetzee

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, A Khan, M Khan

Bowlers: M Zarbani, F Sham

Poll : 0 votes