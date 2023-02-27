HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for U-19 Asia Qualifiers, Match 7

Hong Kong (HK-U19) will face Nepal U19 (NP-U19) in the seventh match of the ICC U-19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier at the Malek Cricket Ground in the UAE on Monday, February 27, Here's everything you need to know about the HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 prediction ahead of the game.

Nepal have been dominant in the league this season, winning two of their last two games. They are second in the table with four points. Deepak Bohara and Dev Khanal have both looked decent for them. The team will be hoping to maintain its form in crucial games.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong were defeated by UAE by 163 runs in their previous match after beating Kuwait in their first game. They'll look to get back on track with a win here.

HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Match Details

Hong Kong and Nepal U19 face off in the seventh match of the ICC U-19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifiers. The game is set to take place at 11:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Hong Kong (HK-U19) vs NP-U19, Match 7

Date and Time: February 27 2023, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, UAE

Live Streaming: Fancode

HK-U19 vs NP-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hong Kong U19 injury/team news

No injury concerns for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong probable playing 11

Abdul Samad (c), Ahan Trivedi, Ansh Doshi (wk), Danny Mapp, Darsh Vora, Jayden Botfield, Aliyaan Zahir, Mudassar Khan, Paraspreet Singh, Parth Bhagwat, Shiv Mathur

Nepal U19 injury/team news

No injury concerns for Nepal.

Nepal U19 probable playing 11

Aakash Tripathi, Aakash Chand, Arjun Kumal, Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Bohara, Dev Khanal (c), Dipak Bohara, Deepak Dumre (wk), Dipesh Kandel, Hemanta Dhami, Subash Bhandari

Today's HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Deepak Dumre (20 runs in his previous game, S.R: 125)

He bats in the middle order and is expected to play a key role in the game. Dumre scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in his previous game. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Dev Khanal (125 runs in his previous game, S.R: 106.84)

Dev Khanal is a very talented and technically sound batter. He scored a fine century of 125 runs at a strike rate of 106.84 in his previous game. He could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Arjun Kumal (108 runs in his previous game, S.R: 96.43)

He is coming off a superb century against Kuwait in the previous game and is expected to keep up his excellent form in the upcoming match. He is a right-arm fast bowler and a must-have in today's game.

Top Bowler Pick

Akash Chand (6 wickets in his previous game, E.R: 4.37)

Akash Chand is one of the frontline bowlers for his team. He took six wickets at an economy rate of 4.37 in his previous match and has also proved to be a useful batter in the lower order. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

HK-U19 vs NP-U19 match captain and vice-captain

Dipesh Kandel

Kandel is a top all-rounder who is capable of winning games single-handedly. He amassed two runs while picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 2.38 in the last game. That makes him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Hemanta Dhami

Dhami has been a consistent performer for Nepal in the tournament, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.17 in his previous game. He bowled in the death overs, which maximized his chances of getting a couple of wickets, making him an important pick for today's match.

5 Must-picks for HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Danny Mapp

Darsh Vora

Jayden Botfield

Arjun Kumal

Bishal Bikram

HK-U19 vs NP-U19 match expert tips

Dev Khanal had a solid all-round performance in the previous game, scoring 125 runs at a strike rate of 106.84. He has excellent control and a wide range of shots in his armory, making him a must-have for today's outing.

HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: D Dumre

Batters: D Khanal, D Bohra, S Mathur, P Bhagwat

All-rounders: D Kandel, A Kumal, M Khan, Bikram KC, Bikram KC

Bowlers: A Chand, A Trivedi

HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: A Doshi

Batters: D Khanal, D Bohra, S Mathur, P Bhagwat

All-rounders: D Kandel, A Kumal, M Khan, Bikram KC

Bowlers: A Chand, A Trivedi, P Singh

Poll : 0 votes