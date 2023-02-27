HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for U-19 Asia Qualifiers, Match 7

Hong Kong (HK-U19) will face Nepal U19 (NP-U19) in the seventh match of the ICC U-19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier at the Malek Cricket Ground in the UAE on Monday, February 27, Here's everything you need to know about the HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 prediction ahead of the game.
Nepal have been dominant in the league this season, winning two of their last two games. They are second in the table with four points. Deepak Bohara and Dev Khanal have both looked decent for them. The team will be hoping to maintain its form in crucial games.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong were defeated by UAE by 163 runs in their previous match after beating Kuwait in their first game. They'll look to get back on track with a win here.
HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Match Details
Hong Kong and Nepal U19 face off in the seventh match of the ICC U-19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifiers. The game is set to take place at 11:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Hong Kong (HK-U19) vs NP-U19, Match 7
Date and Time: February 27 2023, 11:00 am IST
Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, UAE
Live Streaming: Fancode
HK-U19 vs NP-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match
Hong Kong U19 injury/team news
No injury concerns for Hong Kong.
Hong Kong probable playing 11
Abdul Samad (c), Ahan Trivedi, Ansh Doshi (wk), Danny Mapp, Darsh Vora, Jayden Botfield, Aliyaan Zahir, Mudassar Khan, Paraspreet Singh, Parth Bhagwat, Shiv Mathur
Nepal U19 injury/team news
No injury concerns for Nepal.
Nepal U19 probable playing 11
Aakash Tripathi, Aakash Chand, Arjun Kumal, Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Bohara, Dev Khanal (c), Dipak Bohara, Deepak Dumre (wk), Dipesh Kandel, Hemanta Dhami, Subash Bhandari
Today's HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Deepak Dumre (20 runs in his previous game, S.R: 125)
He bats in the middle order and is expected to play a key role in the game. Dumre scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in his previous game. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.
Top Batter Pick
Dev Khanal (125 runs in his previous game, S.R: 106.84)
Dev Khanal is a very talented and technically sound batter. He scored a fine century of 125 runs at a strike rate of 106.84 in his previous game. He could be a good pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Arjun Kumal (108 runs in his previous game, S.R: 96.43)
He is coming off a superb century against Kuwait in the previous game and is expected to keep up his excellent form in the upcoming match. He is a right-arm fast bowler and a must-have in today's game.
Top Bowler Pick
Akash Chand (6 wickets in his previous game, E.R: 4.37)
Akash Chand is one of the frontline bowlers for his team. He took six wickets at an economy rate of 4.37 in his previous match and has also proved to be a useful batter in the lower order. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.
HK-U19 vs NP-U19 match captain and vice-captain
Dipesh Kandel
Kandel is a top all-rounder who is capable of winning games single-handedly. He amassed two runs while picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 2.38 in the last game. That makes him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.
Hemanta Dhami
Dhami has been a consistent performer for Nepal in the tournament, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.17 in his previous game. He bowled in the death overs, which maximized his chances of getting a couple of wickets, making him an important pick for today's match.
5 Must-picks for HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Danny Mapp
Darsh Vora
Jayden Botfield
Arjun Kumal
Bishal Bikram
HK-U19 vs NP-U19 match expert tips
Dev Khanal had a solid all-round performance in the previous game, scoring 125 runs at a strike rate of 106.84. He has excellent control and a wide range of shots in his armory, making him a must-have for today's outing.
HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: D Dumre
Batters: D Khanal, D Bohra, S Mathur, P Bhagwat
All-rounders: D Kandel, A Kumal, M Khan, Bikram KC, Bikram KC
Bowlers: A Chand, A Trivedi
HK-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Doshi
Batters: D Khanal, D Bohra, S Mathur, P Bhagwat
All-rounders: D Kandel, A Kumal, M Khan, Bikram KC
Bowlers: A Chand, A Trivedi, P Singh