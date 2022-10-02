HK-U19 vs QTR-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier, Match 7

The seventh match of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier will see Hong Kong Under 19 (HK-U19) lock horns with Qatar Under 19 (QTR-U19) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat on Sunday, October 2.

Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the HK-U19 vs QTR-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Hong Kong U19 won their first match against Thailand U19 by nine wickets. Qatar, on the other hand, lost their first match against Singapore U19 by a big margin of 155 runs.

Qatar will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Hong Kong have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HK-19 vs QTR-U19 Match Details

Match 7 of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier will be played on October 2 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat. The game is set to start at 11:00am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-U19 vs QTR-U19, Match 7

Date and Time: October 2, 2022, 11:00am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Bahrain U19 and Bhutan U19, where a total of 319 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

HK-U19 vs QTR-U19 Form Guide

HK-U19 - W

QTR-U19 - L

HK-U19 vs QTR-U19 Probable Playing XI

HK-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Aarush Garg, Abdul Khan, Jayden Botfield, Parth Bhagwat, Daksh Mangukiya, Mudassar Khan, Ansh Doshi (wk), Ahan Trivedi, Aliyaan Zahir, Aryan Chandrimani, and Darsh Vora.

QTR-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Jayden Joshua, Zayed Hussain (wk), Jack Joseph, Riyan Khan, Anantha Narayanan, Luqman Mehmood, Niranjan Ganapathy, Hetul Dineshkumar, Taha Shahbaz, Aryan Surani, and Sreenivas Venkatakrishnan.

HK-U19 vs QTR-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Zayed (1 match, 9 runs)

S Zayed is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Doshi is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Bhagwat (1 match, 2 wickets)

P Bhagwat and J Botfield are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Mangukiya has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Garf (1 match, 1 wicket)

A Garf and S Venkatakrishnan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Zahir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Trivedi (1 match, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ganapathy and A Trivedi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Mehmood is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK-U19 vs QTR-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

P Bhagwat

P Bhagwat is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of any of the grand league teams. He took two wickets in the last match.

A Trivedi

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make A Trivedi the captain of the grand league teams. He took five wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for HK-U19 vs QTR-U19, Match 7

A Trivedi 5 wickets P Bhagwat 2 wickets J Botfield 35 runs R Khan 3 wickets A Surani 3 wickets

Hong Kong Under 19 vs Qatar Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong Under 19 vs Qatar Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Doshi, S Zayed

Batters: P Bhagwat, J Botfield, D Mangukiya

All-rounders: A Zahir, A Garf, S Venkatakrishnan

Bowlers: N Ganapathy, L Mehmood, A Trivedi

Hong Kong Under 19 vs Qatar Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Zayed

Batters: P Bhagwat, J Botfield, T Shahbaz

All-rounders: R Khan, A Garf, S Venkatakrishnan, M Khan

Bowlers: A Surani, D Vora, A Trivedi

