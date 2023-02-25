The 6th match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will see Hong Kong Under 19 (HK-U19) squaring off against the United Arab Emirates Under 19 (UAE-U19) at the Eden Gardens Ajman in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Arab Emirates Under 19 won their last match against Malaysia Under 19 by 7 wickets. Hong Kong Under 19, on the other hand, won their first match against Kuwait Under 19 by one wicket.

Hong Kong Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but the United Arab Emirates Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HK-U19 vs UAE-U19 Match Details

The 6th match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on February 25 at the Eden Gardens Ajman in United Arab Emirates. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-U19 vs UAE-U19, Match 6

Date and Time: 25th February 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens Ajman in the United Arab Emirates looks well-balanced, where both bowlers and battery will be able to perform well. Bowlers who bowl at right areas will be able to take some wickets. Spinners may come in handy.

HK-U19 vs UAE-U19 Form Guide

HK-U19 - W

UAE-U19 - W

HK-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable Playing XI

HK-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Charlie Walsh (wk), Ansh Doshi, Parth Bhagwat, Abdul Samad Khan, Jayden Botfield, Aliyaan Zahir Mohammad, Mudassar Khan, Aarez Dar, Aryan Chandrimani, Ahan Trivedi, Danny Mapp

UAE-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Ethan Dsouza, Aayan Khan, Deepak Gajraj, Dhruv Parashar, Aryan Saxena, Maroof Merchant, Harit Shetty, Omid Rahman, Harsh Desai, Harshit Seth

HK-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sharma

A Sharma is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Doshi is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Parashar

P Bhagwat and D Parashar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Khan has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Saxena

M Merchant and A Saxena are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Shetty is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Trivedi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Chandrimani and A Trivedi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Seth is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK-U19 vs UAE-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

D Parashar

D Parashar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

A Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khan as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HK-U19 vs UAE-U19, Match 6

D Parashar

A Khan

H Shetty

A Saxena

M Merchant

Hong Kong Under 19 vs United Arab Emirates Under 19 Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least 4 top order batters, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong Under 19 vs United Arab Emirates Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma

Batters: A Khan, D Parashar, P Bhagwat

All-rounders: A Saxena, A Zahir, M Khan, M Merchant,H Shetty

Bowlers: A Trivedi, A Chandrimani

Hong Kong Under 19 vs United Arab Emirates Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma

Batters: A Khan, D Parashar

All-rounders: A Saxena, A Zahir, M Khan, M Merchant,H Shetty

Bowlers: A Trivedi, A Chandrimani, S Mapp

