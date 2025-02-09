HK vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 19

The 19th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Hong Kong (Hk) squaring off against Bahrain (BAH) at the Kowloon Cricket Club on Sunday, February 9. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs BAH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hong Kong have won four of their last six matches. They won their last match against Singapore by 7 wickets. Bahrain, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches of the tournament.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Hong Kong. Bahrain smashed 200 runs and Hong Kong chased the target in 44.5 overs with 3 wickets remaining.

HK vs BAH Match Details

The 19th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 7 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs BAH, 19th Match

Date and Time: 7th February 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between Tanzania and Italy, where a total of 189 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

HK vs BAH Form Guide

HK - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

BAH - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

HK vs BAH Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Shiv Mathur, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan ©, Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Yasim Murtaza, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Junaid Aziz, Sohail Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Ahmer Bin Nasir, Haider Butt.©, Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid, Sachin Kumar

HK vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Ali

Z Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in exceptional form. S Badar is another good wicket-keeper option.

Batters

A Rath

N Mohammad Khan and A Rath are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He smashed 95 runs in the last match against Singapore. B Hayat is another good batter.

All-rounders

Y Murtaza

Y Murtaza and I Javed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Y Murtaza will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs. He has smashed 112 runs and taken 11 wickets in just four matches. A Ali is another good all-rounder.

Bowlers

N Rana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Rana and M Rizwan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Rana has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He took 3 wickets in the last match against Singapore. E Khan is another good bowler.

HK vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Murtaza

Y Murtaza is the most crucial pick from Hong Kong as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 112 runs and taken 11 wickets in just four matches.

A Rath

A Rath is another crucial pick from the Hong Kong squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He smashed 140 runs in the last four matches. He played a crucial knock of 95 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs BAH, 19th Match

A Rath

Y Murtaza

A Ali

I Javed

N Rana

Hong Kong vs Bahrain Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: B Hayat, A Rath, N Mohammad Khan

All-rounders: A Ali, Y Murtaza, I Javed

Bowlers: N Rana, E Khan, A Rehman, M Rizwan

Hong Kong vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: S Ahmed, A Rath

All-rounders: A Ali, Y Murtaza, I Javed

Bowlers: N Rana, E Khan, A Rehman, I Khan, A Shukla

