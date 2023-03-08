Hong Kong vs Bahrain - Dream11 Prediction - Hong Kong International Quadrangular Series 2023

Hong Kong (HK) will take on Bahrain (BAH) in the second match of the Hong Kong International Quadrangular Series 2023 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Wednesday, March 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs BAH Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Hong Kong last featured in the Asia Cup. They were superb in the Qualifiers, winning all three games before they qualified for the main draw. They will be playing their first game at home since November 2016. Thus, the Nizakat Khan-led side will be eager to make a mark. Their overall win-loss record in T20Is is 21-33 and they will be looking to improve that as well.

Bahrain recently featured in a quadrangular series in Malaysia where they reached the final. They will look to be consistent. Their win percentage is 48.57 percent in T20Is.

HK vs BAH, Match Details

The second match of the Hong Kong International Quadrangular Series 2023 between Hong Kong and Bahrain will be played on March 8, 2023, at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HK vs BAH

Date & Time: March 8, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some turn for the spinners and the pacers may find some movement with the new ball.

HK vs BAH Probable Playing 11 today

Hong Kong Team News

No major injury concerns.

Hong Kong Probable Playing XI: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Adit Gorawara (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, and Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Bahrain Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bahrain Probable Playing XI: Sohail Ahmed, Shehbaz Badar, Ahmer Nasir, Haider Butt, Sarfaraz Ali (c), Prashant Kurup (wk), Junaid Aziz, Rizwan Butt, Zeeshan Abbas, Imran Javed Anwar, and Sathaiya Veerapathiran.

Today’s HK vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Prashant Kurup (10 matches, 202 runs, 5 catches)

Prashant Kurup has contributed decently with the bat in his short T20I career so far. He has mustered 202 runs in nine innings and has a strike rate of 123.17.

Top Batter Pick

Nizakat Khan (53 matches, 996 runs)

Nizakat Khan has been a constant contributor at the top of the order for Hong Kong. He has aggregated 996 runs while averaging 19.52 and strikes at 120.72 in T20I cricket.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ehsan Khan (33 matches, 41 wickets, 197 runs)

Ehsan Khan can make effective contributions with both bat and ball. He has returned with 41 scalps in 33 games in T20Is and concedes runs at 6.10 runs per over. With the bat, he has scored 190 runs at a strike rate of 113.21.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Rizwan Butt (14 matches, 23 wickets)

Muhammad Rizwan Butt is a wicket-taking bowler and will be the key for Bahrain. He has picked up 23 wickets and strikes once every 12 deliveries.

HK vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Aizaz Khan (49 matches, 429 runs, 58 wickets)

Aizaz Khan can make big all-round contributions and have a significant impact. He has picked up 58 wickets in 49 games at an economy rate of 7.19. With the bat, he has made 429 runs while striking at 103.87.

Sarfaraz Ali (33 matches, 762 runs, 25 wickets)

Sarfaraz Ali can be a match-winner with both bat and ball. He has amassed 762 runs while striking at 152.70 and averaging 24.58. With the ball, he has 25 scalps to his name.

5 Must-picks with player stats (T20I career) for HK vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aizaz Khan 429 runs & 58 wickets in 49 matches Sarfaraz Ali 762 runs & 25 wickets in 33 matches Nizakat Khan 996 runs in 53 matches Ehsan Khan 190 runs & 41 wickets in 33 matches Muhammad Rizwan Butt 23 wickets in 14 matches

HK vs BAH match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Sarfaraz Ali, and Imran Javed Anwar will be the ones to watch out for.

HK vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Hong Kong vs Bahrain - Hong Kong International Quadrangular Series 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Prashant Kurup

Batters: Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Sohail Ahmed

All-rounders: Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Sarfaraz Ali, Imran Javed Anwar

Bowlers: Mohammad Ghazanfar, Haroon Arshad, Muhammad Rizwan Butt

HK vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Hong Kong vs Bahrain - Hong Kong International Quadrangular Series 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Shehbaz Badar, Prashant Kurup

Batters: Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan

All-rounders: Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Sarfaraz Ali, Junaid Aziz

Bowlers: Mohammad Ghazanfar, Muhammad Rizwan Butt

