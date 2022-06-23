HK vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 9

Hong Kong and Bermuda (HK vs BER) will face off in the ninth match of the ICC Men’s CWC League B on Thursday, June 23. The Kyambogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, Uganda will host this contest.

Hong Kong have played two matches in the tournament so far and have won both. They beat Italy in their first game by 58 runs and thrashed Uganda by six wickets in their next contest. Hong Kong bowled Uganda out for a paltry 94 and chased it down in just 21.5 overs in the end.

Bermuda, on the other hand, have two losses from their two games so far. They lost their opening match against Kenya and fell against Uganda by eight wickets in their next contest. The side have struggled in the tournament so far and need to pick themselves up sooner rather than later.

HK vs BER Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong

Adit Gorawara, Nizakat Khan (c), Jamie Atkinson (wk), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Bermuda

Dalin Richardson, Dennico Hollis, Cameron Jeffers, Kamau Leverock (c), Malachi Jones, Steven Bremar, Amari Ebbin (wk), Dominic Sabir, Charles Trott, Zeko Burgess, Jabari Darrell.

Match Details

Match: HK vs BER, ICC CWC League B, Match 9.

Date & Time: June 23, 2022; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kampala, Uganda.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kyambogo Oval in Kampala is good for bowling and bowlers will find some assistance throughout the game. Batters need to spend time in the middle before playing their strokes.

The average first innings total at this venue is 141.

Today’s HK vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jamie Atkinson is a decent pick behind the stumps. He can chip in with some key runs with the bat as well as behind the stumps for Hong Kong and is a solid choice for this match.

Batter

Kinchit Shah is the leading run-scorer for Hong Kong in this tournament so far. He has scored 117 runs from two games, including a match-winning 102 against Italy in the first game. He is in top form with the bat and a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Aizaz Khan is a top all-rounder from Hong Kong. He has scored 80 runs from two matches so far, including a crucial 75 against Italy in the first match. He has also picked up four wickets from two games.

Khan can fetch vital points with both the bat and the ball and is another key inclusion for your fantasy team for this match.

Bowler

Ehsan Khan has been in magnificent form with the ball in the competition so far. He has picked up six wickets from two matches and has been quite economical as well. Khan is certainly a threat to the batters for his genuine wicket-taking ability and is expected to carry his good form into this contest as well.

Five best players to pick in HK vs BER Dream11 Prediction Team

Kinchit Shah (HK).

Aizaz Khan (HK).

Kamau Leverock (BER).

Ehsan Khan (HK).

Yasim Muratza (HK).

Key stats for HK vs BER Dream11 Prediction Team

Kinchit Shah: 804 runs and 29 wickets.

Yasim Murtaza: 1135 runs and 73 wickets.

Aizaz Khan: 659 runs and 52 wickets.

Ehsan Khan: 68 wickets.

HK vs BER Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Atkinson, Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Amari Ebbin, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Kamau Leverock, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Zeko Burgess, Jabari Darrell.

Captain: Aizaz Khan | Vice-captain: Ehsan Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Atkinson, Kinchit Shah, Adit Gorawara, Amari Ebbin, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Kamau Leverock, Malachi Jones, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Jabari Darrell.

Captain: Aizaz Khan | Vice-captain: Kinchit Shah.

