HK vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 35

Hong Kong (HK) will take on Bermuda (BER) in the 35th match of the CWC One-Day Challenge League B at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground in Jersey on Sunday.

Hong Kong have won eight of their 11 games to top the points table. Meanwhile, Bermuda are languishing in bottom spot, having failed to win any of their games.

HK vs BER Probable Playing XIs

HK

Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

BER

Kamau Leverock (c), Ras Solomon Burrows, Zeri Tomlinson, Terryn Fray, Dominic Sabir, Charles Trott, Jabari Darrell, Cameron Jeffers, Khiry Furbert (wk), Steven Bremar, Zeko Burgess.

Match Details

Match: HK vs BER, CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 35.

Date and Time: August 7, 2022; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Farmers Cricket Club Ground, Jersey.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a sporting one, providing equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. Swing bowlers can expect movement off the surface early on.

Today’s HK vs BER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Ali is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 fantasy team. He'll look to make a big impact here.

Batters

K Shah is a left-handed hitter from Hong Kong who'll look to lead from the front. Shah scored 20 runs and picked up four wickets in his last game against Kenya.

All-rounders

Y Murtaza will hope to play a defining role for his team in this game. He picked up a wicket in his last match.

A Khan, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 22 runs and also scalped a wicket against Kenya.

Bowlers

E Khan has plenty of experience and is the leader of his team's bowling unit. He picked up three wickets in the last game against Kenya.

Five best players to pick in HK vs BER Dream11 prediction team

E Khan (HK) – 611 points

Y Murtaza (HK) – 568 points

A Khan (HK) – 545 points

K Leverock (BER) – 452 points

K Shah (HK) – 407 points.

Key stats for HK vs BER Dream11 prediction team

E Khan: 3 wickets in his last match

Y Murtaza: 1 wicket in his last match

A Khan: 22 runs and 1 wicket in his last match

K Leverock: 2 wickets in his last match

K Shah: 20 runs and 4 wickets in his last match.

HK vs BER Dream11 Prediction

HK vs BER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Ali, K Shah, B Hayat, D Sabir, Y Murtaza, A Khan, K Leverock, Z Burgess, E Khan, A Shukla, J Darrell.

Captain: A Khan. Vice-Captain: Y Murtaza.

HK vs BER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ali, K Shah, B Hayat, D Sabir, Y Murtaza, A Khan, K Leverock, E Khan, A Shukla, J Darrell, C Trott.

Captain: E Khan. Vice-Captain: K Shah.

