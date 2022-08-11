HK vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 40

Hong Kong will take on Italy (HK vs ITA) in Match 40 of the CWC Challenge League Group B 2022 on Thursday, August 11. The Granville Ground in St Saviour, Jersey will host this contest.

Hong Kong are among the strongest teams in this year's CWC Challenge League and have won nine of their 13 games. Italy, on the other hand, have had a disastrous season, picking up only four victories from 13 matches.

The Italians will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Hong Kong are a relatively better team. The latter outfit are expected to win this encounter.

HK vs ITA Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

ITA Playing XI

Gareth Kyle Berg (c), Justin Mosca, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Anthony Mosca, Harry Manenti, Gian-Piero Meade, Ahmed Nisar (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando, Ali Hasan.

Match Details

Match: HK vs ITA, CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 40.

Date and Time: 11th August 2022, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Granville Ground, St Saviour, Jersey.

Pitch Report

The Granville Ground's pitch behavior is balanced, and both teams can anticipate some reasonable assistance for their bowlers. Spinners will play an important role in the second innings.

HK vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Dunford, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt, the best wicket-keeper option for your Dream11 side for today's match. He smashed 37 runs in the match against Kenya. Dunford will also earn additional points with his neat work behind the stumps.

Batters

B Hayat and K Shah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Joseph is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

G Kyle and A Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Murtaza is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Khan and J Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Shukla is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in HK vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

G Kyle (ITA)

A Khan (HK)

Y Murtaza (HK)

Hongkong vs Italy: Important stats for Dream11 team

G Kyle - 134 runs and 30 wickets

A Khan - 367 runs and 14 wickets

Y Murtaza - 184 runs and 14 wickets

Hongkong vs Italy Dream11 Prediction Today (CWC Challenge League Group B 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S McKechnie, K Shah, B Hayat, A Joseph, G Kyle, A Khan, Y Murtaza, G Meade, E Khan, J Singh, A Shukla.

Captain: A Khan Vice Captain: G Kyle

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Z Ali, K Shah, B Hayat, D Samarawickrama, G Kyle, A Khan, Y Murtaza, G Meade, E Khan, J Singh, M Ghazanfar.

Captain: Y Murtaza Vice Captain: G Kyle

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava