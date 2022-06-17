HK vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 2

Hong Kong and Italy (HK vs ITA) will meet in the second match of the ICC Men’s CWC League B at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Saturday, June 18.

Hong Kong come into this league on the back of three unofficial ODIs against Namibia. They have lost all three matches and will be aiming for a fresh start against Italy.

Meanwhile, Italy have not played ODI cricket. They last participated in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2021, where they managed to win three out of their six games.

HK vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong

Zeeshan Ali, Jamie Atkinson, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Nizakat Khan, Adit Gorawara, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Daniel Pascoe

Italy

Manpreet Singh, Bentota Perera, Gian Meade, Amir Sharif, Jamie Grassi, Nikolai Smith, Nicholas Maiolo, Crishan Kalugamage, Sukhwinder Singh, Madupa Fernando, Jaspreet Singh

Match Details

HK vs ITA, ICC CWC League B, Match 2

Date & Time: June 18, 2022; 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala, Uganda

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala is balanced in nature. The pacers have an advantage in the initial overs. The Spinners will play a key role in the middle overs. Batters should look to spend some time on the wicket as they can score their runs later on. It is expected to be a batting-friendly track.

Today’s HK vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh is a safe pick behind the stumps. He can chip in with some key runs in the middle order with the bat. Manpreet was the fifth-highest run-getter for Italy in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2021.

Batter

Nizakat Khan was the second-highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in their recent series against Namibia. He has scored 103 runs from three matches at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 72.02. Nizakat Khan also scored a fifty in those three matches.

All-rounder

Yasim Murtaza is a key all-rounder from Hong Kong. He was their leading run-scorer with 140 runs from three matches, averaging 46.66 and a strike rate of 100.71, scoring two half-centuries. Murataza also picked up a couple of wickets and is handy with the ball as well.

Bowlers

Madupa Fernando had a successful outing for Italy at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2021. He ended up as their leading wicket-taker with nine scalps to his name at an average of 13.44 and an economy rate of 5.04. Fernando is expected to carry his good form with the ball in this tournament as well.

Five best players to pick in HK vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Manpreet Singh (ITA)

Nizakat Khan (HK)

Yasim Murtaza (HK)

Madupa Fernando (ITA)

Aizaz Khan (HK)

Key stats for HK vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Nizakat Khan: 675 runs and 4 wickets

Yasim Murtaza: 1133 runs and 69 wickets

Aizaz Khan: 260 runs and 16 wickets

Ehsan Khan: 29 wickets

HK vs ITA Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Ali, Manpreet Singh, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Bentota Perera, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Crishan Kalugamage, Ehsan Khan, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando

Captain: Aizaz Khan Vice-captain: Yasim Murtaza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Babar Hayat, Bentota Perera, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Nicolas Maiolo, Crishan Kalugamage, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando, Ehsan Khan

Captain: Yasim Murtaza Vice-captain: Babar Hayat

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far