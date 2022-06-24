HK vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 10

Hong Kong (HK) and Jersey (JER) will meet in the tenth match of the ICC CWC Men’s League B on Thursday, June 24, at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Hong Kong won their first two games before beating Bermuda by 194 runs. Jersey, meanwhile, have also had three consecutive wins. Jersey first beat Uganda by 62 runs and Kenya by 96. They then followed that up with another convincing 88-run win over Italy.

HK vs JER Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong

Adit Gorawara, Nizakat Khan (c), Shahid Wasif (wk), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Jersey

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford (wk), Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles.

Match Details

Match: HK vs JER, ICC CWC League B, Match 10.

Date & Time: June 24, 2022; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala, Uganda.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lugogo Stadium has been good for batting. Batters can play their shots freely and score runs once they settle in. Bowlers will have to be tight with their lines and lengths. The team that wins the toss could bat first.

Today’s HK vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Ali is a fine pick behind the stumps. He can score some vital runs at the top of the order. He could be a vital inclusion in your fantasy team for this contest.

Batters

Babar Hayat is in top form with the bat. He's the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in this tournament. He has scored 181 runs in three games. Hayat smashed a 105-ball 139 against Bermuda in the last match at a strike rate of 132.4. He's expected to continue his good form in this game as well.

All-rounders

Aizaz Khan has been a top performer for Hong Kong with both bat and ball. He has scored 114 runs in three games and has also picked up five wickets. Khan could have a key role to play in this game. Considering his ability to fetch extra points, he's a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ehsan Khan continued his brilliant form with the ball for Hong Kong. He picked up four wickets in the last match against Bermuda. Khan has been amongst the wickets consistently in this tournament.

Five best players to pick in HK vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Kinchit Shah (HK)

Aizaz Khan (HK)

Julius Sumerauer (JER)

Dom Blampied (JER)

Babar Hayat (HK)

Key stats for HK vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Kinchit Shah: 806 runs and 29 wickets

Yasim Murtaza: 1140 runs and 76 wickets

Aizaz Khan: 693 runs and 53 wickets

Ehsan Khan: 72 wickets

Julius Sumerauer: 78 runs and 17 wickets

HK vs JER Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Dom Blampied, Ehsan Khan, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Ayush Shukla.

Captain: Aizaz Khan. Vice-captain: Babar Hayat.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ali, Josh Lawrenson, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Julius Sumerauer, Dom Blampied, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Elliot Miles.

Captain: Aizaz Khan. Vice-captain: Julius Sumerauer.

