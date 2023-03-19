HK vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong International Series ODI, Final

The Final match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will see Hong Kong (HK) squaring off against Kuwait (KUW) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday, March 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Hong Kong have won both of their last two matches of the season. Kuwait, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Kuwait possesses a quality squad, but Hong Kong are expected to continue their winning momentum.

HK vs KUW Match Details

The Final match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will be played on March 19 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs KUW, Final

Date and Time: 19th March 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Malaysia and Hong Kong, where a total of 539 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

HK vs KUW Form Guide

HK - W W

KUW - L W

HK vs KUW Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Scott Mckechnie (wk), A Gorawara, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan (c), KD Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshed, Raag Kapur, Mohammad Ghazanfar

KUW Playing XI

No injury updates

Meet Bhavsar (wk), Bilal Tahir, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer Udin, Muhammad Amin, Shiraz Khan, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam (c), Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus, and Ilyas Ahmed

HK vs KUW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Bhavsar

M Bhavsar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. U Ghani is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Rath

A Rath and B Hayat are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Tahir played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Aslam

M Aslam and N Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Murtaza is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Rana and E Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shukla is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK vs KUW match captain and vice-captain choices

A Rath

A Rath will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 193 runs in the last two matches.

A Shukla

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Shukla as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs KUW, Final

N Rana

A Shukla

A Rath

E Khan

M Aslam

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar

Batters: A Rath, B Tahir, B Hayat, M Amin

All-rounders: M Aslam, N Khan

Bowlers: E Khan, N Rana, A Shukla, I Ahmed

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar

Batters: A Rath, B Tahir, B Hayat

All-rounders: M Aslam, N Khan, Y Murtaza, H Arshad

Bowlers: E Khan, N Rana, A Shukla

