HK vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong International Series ODI, Match 1

The first match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will see Hong Kong (HK) squaring off against Kuwait (KUW) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Wednesday, March 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Hong Kong is currently in their best form and is expected to win this tournament.

Kuwait will give it their all to win the match, but Hong Kong are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HK vs KUW Match Details

The first match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will be played on March 15 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs KUW, Match 1

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

HK vs KUW Form Guide

HK - Will be playing their first match

KUW - Will be playing their first match

HK vs KUW Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Scott McKechnie, Zeeshan Ali, Adit Gorawara (wk), Kinchit Shah, Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Yasim Murtaza, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla

KUW Playing XI

No injury updates

Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Ghani, Bilal Tahir, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ahsan Ul Haq, Muhammad Amin, Mohammed Aslam, Adnan Idrees, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Mohammed Shafeeq

HK vs KUW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Bhavsar

M Bhavsar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. U Ghani is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Tahir

A Rath and B Tahir are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Sandaruwan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Khan

Y Murtaza and S Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Arshad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Monib and E Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ghazanfar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK vs KUW match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Murtaza

Y Murtaza will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

E Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Khan the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs KUW, Match 1

Y Murtaza

E Khan

S Monib

H Arshad

B Tahir

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar

Batters: A Rath, R Sandaruwan, B Tahir

All-rounders: Y Murtaza, N Khan, S Khan, H Arshad

Bowlers: E Khan, S Monib, M Ghazanfar

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar

Batters: R Sandaruwan, B Tahir

All-rounders: Y Murtaza, N Khan, S Khan, H Arshad, A Idrees

Bowlers: E Khan, S Monib, M Ghazanfar

Poll : 0 votes