HK vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I, Match 2

The second match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I will see Hong Kong (HK) squaring off against Kuwait (KUW) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Wednesday, April 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Hong Kong recently lost the tri series against Bahrain and Malaysia. They lost the final match to Bahrain by eight wickets. Kuwait, on the other hand, played the Men's Gulf T20I Championship where they lost the final match to UAE by two runs.

The two teams have played seven head-to-head matches. Kuwait have won four matches, while Hong Kong have won three.

HK vs KUW Match Details

The second match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I will be played on April 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. The game will begin at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs KUW, 2nd Match

Date and Time: 9th April, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match.

HK vs KUW Form Guide

HK - Will be playing their first match

KUW - Will be playing their first match

HK vs KUW Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Zeeshan Ali (wk), JJ Atkinson, Nizakat Khan (c), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee

KUW Playing XI

No injury updates

Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), R Sandaruwan, Bilal Tahir, Aslam Nawfer (c), Adnan Idrees, Shiraz Khan, Muhammad Aqif Farooq, Yasin Patel, N Lathif, Ilyas Ahmed

HK vs KUW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Bhavsar

M Bhavsar is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order for his team and can once again perform well. U Ibrahim is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Rath

B Hayat and A Rath are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. R Sandaruwan is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Y Murtaza

Y Murtaza and Y Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Y Murtaza will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. B Tahir is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

E Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Khan and S Monib. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. E Khan will complete his quota of overs. He was in good form in the recent matches. S Quddus is another good bowler pick for today's match.

HK vs KUW match captain and vice-captain choices

B Tahir

B Tahir is one of the most crucial picks from Kuwait as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

Y Murtaza

Y Murtaza is one of the most crucial picks from the Hong Kong squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order. He is a hard hitter batsman who will earn good points from boundaries too.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs KUW, 2nd Match

A Rath

B Hayat

Y Patel

Y Murtaza

B Tahir

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Ibrahim, M Bhavsar

Batters: B Hayat, A Rath, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: Y Patel, Y Murtaza, B Tahir

Bowlers: E Khan, S Monib, S Quddus

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar

Batters: B Hayat, A Rath, R Sandaruwan, N Mohammad Khan

All-rounders: Y Patel, Y Murtaza, B Tahir, S Khan

Bowlers: E Khan, S Monib

