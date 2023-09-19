HK vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup, Match 1

The first match of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup will see Hong Kong (HK) square off against Malaysia (MAL) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, September 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the series. Malaysia have various in-form and experienced players who can help them win this T20I Tri-nations Cup.

HK vs MAL Match Details

The first match of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup will be played on September 19 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs MAL, Match 1

Date and Time: September 19 2023, 8:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

HK vs MAL Form Guide

HK - Will be playing their first match.

MAL - Will be playing their first match.

HK vs MAL Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Adit Gorawara (wk), Aizaz Khan (c), Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshed, Raag Kapur, Mohammad Ghazanfar

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Nazril Rahman, Ahmad Faiz (C), Syed Aziz (wk), Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Idrus, Wan Muhammad, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Vijay Unni

HK vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Wasif is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Khan

Z Zulkifle and N Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Hayat played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

A Khan and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Unni is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

E Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Haider and E Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Ezat is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

V Unni

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick V Unni as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs MAL, Match 1

B Hayat

A Khan

V Singh

N Khan

V Unni

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: N Khan, B Hayat, A Faiz, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, A Khan

Bowlers: R Haider, S Ezat, E Khan

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: N Khan, B Hayat, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, A Khan, A Khan

Bowlers: R Haider, P Singh, E Khan