HK vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023, Final

The final match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will see Hong Kong (HK) squaring off against Malaysia (MAL) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday (March 12).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Malaysia have won two of their last three matches of the season. Hong Kong, meanwhile, have won all of their last three matches of the tournament. Malaysia will give it their all to win the match, but Hong Kong are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HK vs MAL Match Details

The final match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will be played on March 12 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 11:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs MAL, Final

Date and Time: March 12, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Hong Kong and Malaysia, where a total of 193 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

HK vs MAL Form Guide

HK - W W W

MAL - W W L

HK vs MAL Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Adit Gorawara (wk), Aizaz Khan (c), Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Raag Kapur, Mohammad Ghazanfar

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Sharvin Muniandy, Ariff Jamaluddin, Vijay Unni (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz (wk), Pavandeep Singh, Virandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Amir Azim, Khizar Hayat Durrani

HK vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Gorawara is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Amir

A Faiz and M Amir are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Khan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Khan

Y Murtaza and A Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. E Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Arshad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Sham and H Arshad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Unni is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khan

A Khan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 104 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

E Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Khan the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has made seven runs and taken six wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs MAL, Final

R Haider

F Sham

H Arshad

A Khan

E Khan

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: M Amir

All-rounders: A Khan, S Muniandy, E Khan, Y Murtaza, V Singh

Bowlers: V Unni, H Arshad, F Sham, R Haider

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: M Amir, N Khan

All-rounders: A Khan, S Muniandy, E Khan, Y Murtaza

Bowlers: V Unni, H Arshad, F Sham, R Haider

