HK vs MAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series, Match 3

The third match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series will see Hong Kong (HK) play Malaysia (MAS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, March 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs MAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Malaysia began their tournament with a loss against Bahrain by six wickets. Bahrain chased the target of 125 runs in 18.4 overs. Hong Kong, too, commenced their season with a loss against Bahrain by eight wickets. The latter chased the target of 118 runs in just 14.2 overs.

These two teams have played a total of 12 head-to-head matches. Malaysia have won seven matches while Hong Kong have won five matches.

HK vs MAS Match Details

The third match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series will be played on March 12 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game will begin at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs MAS, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 12 March 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is a balanced one. Chasing must be preferred at this venue as both of the last two matches were chased easily. The last match here was played between Hong Kong and Bahrain, where a total of 239 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

HK vs MAS Form Guide

HK - L

MAS - L

HK vs MAS Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshy Rath, Nizakat Mohammad Khan, Babar Hayat, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Mohd Khan, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Ateequl Rehman Iqbal, and Ayush Shukla.

MAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Syed Aziz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Fiaz, Vijay Unni, Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Amir, Ainool Hafiz (wk), Rizwan Haider, and Pavandeep Singh.

HK vs MAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Ali

Z Ali is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for Hong Kong and is in great form. He smashed 50 runs in 46 balls in the last match. A Hafiz is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Rath

N Mohammad Khan and A Rath are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 23 runs in just 15 balls in the last match against Bahrain. B Hayat is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

V Singh

V Singh and S Aziz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Singh will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 65 runs and took three wickets in the last match against Bahrain. Y Murtaza is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Unni and E Khan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. E Khan has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. P Singh is another good bowler for today's match.

HK vs MAS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Aziz

S Aziz is one of the most crucial picks from Malaysia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He bowled 2.4 overs in the last match.

V Singh

V Singh is another crucial pick from the Malaysia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 65 runs and picked up three wickets in the last match against Bahrain.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs MAS, 3rd Match

V Singh

S Aziz

Z Ali

Y Murtaza

A Rath

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Z Ali

Batters: A Rath, N Mohammad Khan

All-rounders: V Singh, S Aziz, Y Murtaza, A Mohd Khan

Bowlers: P Singh, V Unni, E Khan, N Rana

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Z Ali

Batters: A Rath, B Hayat

All-rounders: V Singh, S Aziz, Y Murtaza, A Mohd Khan, M Amir Azim

Bowlers: P Singh, V Unni, E Khan

