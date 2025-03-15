HK vs MAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series, Match 6

The 6th match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series will see Hong Kong (HK) squaring off against Malaysia (MAS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, March 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs MAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malaysia have lost their last three matches. They lost their last match to Bahrain by 35 runs. Hong Kong, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches.

These two teams have played a total of 13 head-to-head matches. Malaysia have won seven matches while Hong Kong have won six matches.

HK vs MAS Match Details

The 6th match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series will be played on March 15 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs MAS, 6th Match

Date and Time: March 15, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is a balanced one. Chasing must be preferred at this venue as per the current records. The last match here was played between Hong Kong and Bahrain, where a total of 258 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

HK vs MAS Form Guide

HK - W W L

MAS - L L L

HK vs MAS Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshy Rath, Nizakat Mohammad Khan, Babar Hayat, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Mohd Khan, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Ateequl Rehman Iqbal, Ayush Shukla

MAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Syed Aziz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Fiaz, Vijay Unni, Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Amir, Ainool Hafiz (wk), Rizwan Haider, Pavandeep Singh

HK vs MAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Ali

Z Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for Hong Kong and is in great form. He has smashed 119 runs in the last three matches. A Hafiz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Rath

N Mohammad Khan and A Rath are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 135 runs in the last three matches. B Hayat is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

V Singh

V Singh and S Aziz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. V Singh will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 108 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches. Y Murtaza is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Unni and E Khan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. E Khan has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has scalped four wickets and smashed six runs in the last three matches. P Singh is another good bowler for today's match.

HK vs MAS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Aziz

S Aziz is one of the most crucial picks from Malaysia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken four wickets and smashed 13 runs in the last three matches.

V Singh

V Singh is another crucial pick from the Malaysia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 108 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs MAS, 6th Match

V Singh

S Aziz

Z Ali

Y Murtaza

A Rath

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: A Rath, N Mohammad Khan

All-rounders: V Singh, S Aziz, Y Murtaza, A Khan

Bowlers: P Singh, V Unni, E Khan, A Shukla

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: A Rath

All-rounders: V Singh, S Aziz, Y Murtaza, A Khan, A Aqeel

Bowlers: P Singh, V Unni, E Khan, A Shukla

