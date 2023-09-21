HK vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20I Tri -Nations Cup, Match 3

The third match of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup will see Hong Kong (HK) square off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, September 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs PNG Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Hong Kong lost their first match against Malaysia by 102 runs. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, won their last match against Malaysia by 45 runs thanks to the D/L method.

Hong Kong will give it their all to win the match, but Papua New Guinea are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HK vs PNG Match Details

The third match of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup will be played on September 21 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The game is set to take place at 8:00 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs PNG, Match 3

Date and Time: September 21, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Papua New Guinea and Malaysia, where a total of 260 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

HK vs PNG Form Guide

HK - L

PNG - W

HK vs PNG Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, S Mathur (wk), Hameed Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Siegfried Wai, Adil Mehmood, Shoaib Muhammad

PNG Playing XI

No injury updates

Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Chad Sooper, Simon Atai, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

HK vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Doriga

K Doriga is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Mathur is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Khan

T Ura and N Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Vala played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Vanua

A Khan and N Vanua are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Amini is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Ghazanfar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ghazanfar and E Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Nao is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK vs PNG match captain and vice captain choices

N Khan

N Khan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 13 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

T Ura

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Ura, as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the Grand League teams. He smashed 62 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs PNG, Match 3

A Nao

T Ura

E Khan

N Khan

M Ghazanfar

Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Doriga

Batters: N Khan, A Vala, T Ura

All-rounders: A Khan, N Vanua, C Amini

Bowlers: E Khan, M Ghazanfar, A Nao, S Kamea

Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Doriga

Batters: N Khan, A Vala, T Ura

All-rounders: A Khan, N Vanua

Bowlers: E Khan, M Ghazanfar, A Nao, S Kamea, J Kariko