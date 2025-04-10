HK vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I, Match 4

The fourth match of theHong Kong Quadrangular T20I will see Hong Kong (HK) squaring off against Qatar (QAT) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Thursday, April 10. Ahead of the fixture, here's all you need to know about the HK vs QAT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Qatar lost their last match to Nepal by eight wickets, as the latter chased down 152 runs comprehensively. Hong Kong, on the other hand, lost their last match to Kuwait by four wickets.

These two teams have played a total of four head-to-head matches. Hong Kong have won three matches, while Qatar have won only one match.

HK vs QAT Match Details

The fourth match of theHong Kong Quadrangular T20I will be played on April 10 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game will start at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs QAT, 4th Match

Date and Time: 10 April 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Hong Kong and Kuwait, where a total of 355 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

HK vs QAT Form Guide

HK - L

QAT - L

HK vs QAT Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Zeeshan Ali (wk), JJ Atkinson, Nizakat Khan (c), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Nasrulla Rana, and Martin Coetzee.

QAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Jassim Khan, Mohammad Abrar, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Ikramullah, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sandun Chamara Withanage, Rifayi Theruvath, Shahzaib Ahmed (wk), Bipin Kumar, Arumugaganesh Nagarajan, and Mirza Mohammed Baig.

HK vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ahmed

S Ahmed is he best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order for his team and can once again perform well. He smashed 31 runs in the last match against Nepal. Z Ali is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Rath

B Hayat and A Rath are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. He smashed 76 runs in just 48 balls in the last match against Kuwait. M Irshad is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Muhammad

Y Murtaza and M Muhammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Muhammad will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 20 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match. M Ikramullah is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Shukla

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shukla and E Khan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Shukla will complete his quota of overs. He was in good form in the recent matches. He scalped one wicket in the last match and was a crucial part of the dream team. A Nagrajan is another good bowler for today's match.

HK vs QAT match captain and vice-captain choices

M Muhammad

M Muhammad is one of the most crucial picks from Qatar as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He scored 20 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

Y Murtaza

Y Murtaza is one of the most crucial picks from the Hong Kong squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs QAT, 4th Match

Y Murtaza

M Muhammad

A Rath

B Hayat

M Ikramullah

Hong Kong vs Qatar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hong Kong vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmed

Batters: A Rath, B Hayat, M Irshad

All-rounders: Y Murtaza, M Ikramullah, M Muhammad

Bowlers: A Shukla, E Khan, A Nagrajan, M Jabir

Hong Kong vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmed

Batters: A Rath, B Hayat, M Irshad, N Mohammad Khan

All-rounders: Y Murtaza, M Ikramullah, M Muhammad

Bowlers: A Shukla, A Mohd Khan, A Nagrajan

