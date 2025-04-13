HK vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I, Match 7

The 7th match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I will see Hong Kong (HK) squaring off against Qatar (QAT) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday, April 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs QAT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hong Kong have won one of their last three matches. Their last match against Nepal was abandoned due to rain. Qatar, on the other hand, have lost their last three matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Hong Kong have won four matches while Qatar have won only one match.

HK vs QAT Match Details

The 7th match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I will be played on April 13 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs QAT, 7th Match

Date and Time: April 13, 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Qatar and Kuwait, where a total of 251 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

HK vs QAT Form Guide

HK - N/R W L

QAT - L L L

HK vs QAT Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Zeeshan Ali (wk), JJ Atkinson, Nizakat Khan (c), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee

QAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Jassim Khan, Mohammad Abrar, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Ikramullah, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sandun Chamara Withanage, Rifayi Theruvath, Shahzaib Ahmed (wk), Bipin Kumar, Arumugaganesh Nagarajan, Mirza Mohammed Baig

HK vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ahmed

S Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order for his team and can once again perform well. He has smashed 102 runs in the last three matches. Z Ali is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Rath

B Hayat and A Rath are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. He has scored 134 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches. J Khan is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Irshad

M Irshad and M Muhammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Irshad will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 29 runs and taken seven wickets in the last three matches. Y Murtaza is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Shukla

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shukla and E Khan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Shukla will complete his quota of overs. He was in good form in the recent matches. He has scalped three wickets in the last two matches. A Nagrajan is another good bowler for today's match.

HK vs QAT match captain and vice-captain choices

M Irshad

M Irshad is one of the most crucial picks from Qatar as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 29 runs and taken seven wickets in the last three matches.

A Rath

A Rath is one of the most crucial picks from the Hong Kong squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. Rath will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 134 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs QAT, 7th Match

Y Murtaza

M Muhammad

A Rath

B Hayat

M Irshad

Hong Kong vs Qatar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hong Kong vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed, Z Ali

Batters: A Rath, B Hayat

All-rounders: Y Murtaza, M Ikramullah, M Muhammad, W Barkat, M Irshad

Bowlers: A Shukla, E Khan

Hong Kong vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed, Z Ali

Batters: A Rath, B Hayat, J Khan

All-rounders: A Nagrajan, M Muhammad, W Barkat, M Irshad

Bowlers: A Shukla, E Khan

