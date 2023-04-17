HK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Men’s Premier ODI Cup match - April 18th, 2023  

Hong Kong (HK) and Singapore (SIN) are set to face each other in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 18. The HK vs SIN match will take place at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Hong Kong have a strong squad at their disposal as the likes of Anshuman Rath and Aizaz Khan make them a powerful unit. They will go into the game as favorites. Singapore have played a number of T20s and it remains to be seen how they will face each other in the 50-over format.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for HK vs SIN.

#3 Aizaz Khan (HK) – 8 credits

Aizaz Khan is expected to be a key for Hong Kong and should be picked in fantasy teams for the HK vs SIN match. He has played 60 List A matches thus far in which he has scored 975 runs at an average of 22.15 with four half-centuries to his name. Khan has also picked up 59 wickets at an economy rate of 5.36.

#2 Surendran Chandramohan (SIN) – 6 credits

Surendran Chandramohan batting for Singapore against Malaysia (PC: Twitter/ACC)

Surendran Chandramohan has been a prolific run-scorer for Singapore and should be picked for the HK vs SIN match.

The right-handed batter has scored 303 runs from 10 matches at an average of 30.30 and a strike rate of 70.30. He has scored three half-centuries with a top score of 80.

#1 Anshuman Rath (HK) – 9 credits

Anshuman Rath in action for Hong Kongs (PC: ESPNCricinfo)

Anshuman Rath has very impressive numbers when it comes to List A cricket and hence, should be picked for the HK vs SIN match.

The left-handed batter has scored 1535 runs from 35 matches at an average of 47.96 with three centuries and 12 half-centuries to show for his efforts. In ODIs for Hong Kong, Rath has played at an average of 51.75 with a top score of an unbeaten 143.

