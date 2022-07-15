HK vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Playoff Semi-Final 2

Hong Kong will take on Singapore in the second playoff semi-final of the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on Friday.

Hong Kong managed to win just one of their three matches in the group stage. The win arrived in their last encounter, beating Papua New Guinea by two wickets. They finished the group stage with two points.

Singapore, on the other hand, have had a poor campaign in the competition. They haven’t been able to register a single win in their three matches. They lost their most recent encounter against Jersey by 13 runs.

HK vs SIN Probable Playing 11 Today

HK XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshed, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Aftab Hussain, Scott McKechnie (wk), Adit Gorawara

SIN XI

Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob (C), Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna

Match Details

HK vs SIN, T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Playoff Semi-Final 2

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The Bulawayo Athletic Club is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Pacers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game and the trend is expected to continue here.

Today’s HK vs SIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Singh is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 159.46 in the most recent match against Jersey.

Batters

B Hayat has been in excellent form with the bat. He has scored 107 runs in three matches at an average of 35.67 with the highest score of 86.

All-rounders

A Khan is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 18 runs and has picked up five wickets so far. Khan can prove to be a solid multiplier pick for your HK vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

E Khan has been sensational for his side with the ball in hand. He has scalped seven wickets in three matches.

A Mahboob has also been in great form with the ball. He has also scalped six wickets in the competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in HK vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

E Khan (HK) – 236 points

A Khan (HK) – 201 points

A Mahboob (SIN) – 186 points

J Prakash (SIN) – 169 points

B Hayat (HK) – 166 points

Important stats for HK vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

E Khan: Seven wickets

A Khan: 18 runs and five wickets

A Mahboob: Six wickets

J Prakash: 99 runs

B Hayat: 54 runs and one wicket

HK vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today

HK vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Singh, B Hayat, N Khan, K Shah, S Chandramohan, A Khan, J Prakash, A Uchil, E Khan, A Mahboob, M Ghazanfar

Captain: A Khan, Vice-Captain: J Prakash

HK vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Singh, B Hayat, N Khan, K Shah, A Khan, J Prakash, A Uchil, E Khan, A Mahboob, M Ghazanfar, A Roopak Puri

Captain: E Khan, Vice-Captain: B Hayat

