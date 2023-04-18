HK vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Premier Cup, Match 2

The second match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will see Hong Kong (HK) square off against Singapore (SIN) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Tuesday, April 18. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the HK vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match for both Hong Kong and Singapore in this tournament. They will be looking to get off to a good start with a win in this match.

HK vs SIN Match Details

The second game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will be played on April 18 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu commencing at 8.45 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HK vs SIN, Match 2

Date and Time: April 18, 2023, 8.45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

HK vs SIN, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground will be good for batting in the initial stages of both the innings. But as the innings goes by, it might get slower and assist the spinners.

HK vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

HK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

HK Probable Playing XI

Z Ali, A Gorawara, A Rath, B Hayat, N Khan, A Khan, K Shah, Y Murtaza, E Khan, M Ghazanfar, and N Rana.

SIN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SIN Probable Playing XI

S Srikanth, Abdul Rahman, A Kaul, A Dutta, A Modi, M Singh, V Mehta, V Baskaran, A Roopak Puri, T Omaidurai, and K Ramesh.

HK vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Srikanth

S Srikanth is an explosive opener and a very good wicketkeeper. He looks like the best choice from this category.

Batter

A Rath

A Rath opens the innings foe his team and has the ability to bat with stability for a long period of time. Rath will be a great choice from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

M Singh

M Singh can be a very effective all-rounder. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and also score important runs for his team.

Bowler

E Khan

Khan is a lethal bowler who can impact the match at any stage of the match. He has the ability to pick up wickets and change the complexion of a match pretty quickly. He will be an important pick for this match.

HK vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Singh

M Singh could be a very effective all-rounder and change the complexion of a match with either of his trades. He will be a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Khan

A Khan is a middle-order batter who can anchor the innings for his team. He can also be pretty effective with the ball in hand, picking up important wickets. Khan will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for HK vs SIN, Match 2

S Srikanth

A Rath

M Singh

A Khan

E Khan

HK vs SIN, Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting for most of the match. But with the progression of the match, the spinners might become effective on this deck.

HK vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Z Ali, S Srikanth

Batters: B Hayat, A Rath, A Rahman

All-rounders: A Khan, M Singh, V Mehta

Bowlers: E Khan, V Baskaran, A Roopak Puri

HK vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

