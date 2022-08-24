HK vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asia Cup Qualifiers, Match 6

Hong Kong (HK) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the sixth match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HK vs UAE Dream11 Prediction tips.F

Hong Kong registered a convincing victory over Kuwait in their last match, chasing down a target of 153 runs with eight wickets to spare. They currently sit atop the points table, having won two in two.

Meanwhile, the UAE won their last game against the Singapore by 47 runs after tasting defeat at the hands of Kuwait in their opening fixture. They are currently second in the standings.

HK vs UAE Match Details, Match 6

The sixth match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be played on August 24 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs UAE, Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 24th August, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

HK vs UAE Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a balanced one, which has something in it for both the batters and bowlers. The pacers are unlikely to find much help with the new ball, but spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. Two of the three matches at the venue have been won by sides batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 161

Average-second innings score: 148

HK vs UAE Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Hong Kong: W-W-L-W-W

United Arab Emirates: W-L-W-W-L

HK vs UAE probable playing 11s for today’s match

HK injury/team news

No major injury updates.

HK Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Ali (WK), Scott McKechnie, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Nizakat Khan (C), Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshed, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

UAE injury/team news

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing 11

Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan (C), Waseem Muhammad, Sabir Ali, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Aryan Lakra, Sultan Ahmed.

HK vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Vritiya Anand (2 matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 134.21)

Anand could prove to be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section because of his reliable batting and keeping skills. He has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 134.21 in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Waseem Muhammad (2 matches, 93 runs, Strike Rate: 163.15)

Muhammad is the leading run-scorer for the UAE with 93 runs at a strike rate of 163.15 in two matches. He will look to add more runs to his tally in Wednesday's match.

Top All-rounder pick

Aizaz Khan (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.60)

Khan has been in decent form in the last couple of matches for Hong Kong, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 9.60.

Top Bowler pick

Ehsan Khan (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.12)

Khan will lead Hong Kong's bowling attack on Wednesday, having picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.12 in two outings.

HK vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Basil Hameed

Hameed could prove to be the difference between the two teams in Wednesday's match as he can help you fetch vital points via both his batting and bowling. He has scored 44 runs and also struck four wickets in two matches. He is one to watch out as per our fantasy cricket tips.

Yasim Murtaza

Murtaza can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points with his all-round performance in this match. He has scored 72 runs while picking up two wickets in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for HK vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Basil Hameed 44 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 133.33 and ER - 7.42 Ehsan Khan 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.12 Yasim Murtaza 72 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 118.03 and ER - 4.62 Waseem Muhammad 93 runs in 2 matches; SR - 163.15 Junaid Siddique 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.85

HK vs UAE match expert tips

Basil Hameed could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the HK vs UAE match.

HK vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today

HK vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

HK vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Anand

Batters: Chirag Suri, Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza (vc), Basil Hameed (c)

Bowlers: Ehsan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique

HK vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

HK vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Anand

Batters: Kinchit Shah (vc), Babar Hayat, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Basil Hameed (c)

Bowlers: Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Junaid Siddique

