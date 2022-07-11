HK vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 4

Hong Kong (HK) will be up against Uganda (UGA) in the fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B at the Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Ground in Bulawayo on Monday, July 11.

Hong Kong will head into the encounter on the back of a convincing five-wicket victory over Kenya in their last CWC Challenge League Group B match. Meanwhile, Uganda also managed to register a seven-wicket victory over Kenya in their last outing.

HK vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

HK XI

Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Nizakat Khan (C), Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali (WK), Arshad Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad.

UGA XI

Brian Masaba (C), Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Bilal Hassan, Frank Nsubunga, C Kyewuta, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (WK), Dinesh Nakrani, Henry Ssenyondo.

Match Details

HK vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 4

Date & Time: 11th July 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Ground, Bulawayo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds has generally aided the bowlers. While the pacers are expected to procure some movement with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Anything around 130 should be a competitive total at the venue.

Today's HK vs UGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Fred Achelam: Achelam has scored 57 runs in 11 T20I innings and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Batters

Kinchit Shah: Shah has scored 502 runs while also scalping nine wickets in 31 T20I matches.

Babar Hayat: Hayat is a hard-hitting batter who has smashed 541 runs in 24 T20Is.

All-rounders

Aizaz Khan: Khan has been one of the most reliable players for Hong Kong with both the bat and ball, having picked up 46 wickets and scored 364 runs in 39 T20I matches.

Dinesh Nakrani: Nakrani is one of the best all-rounders Uganda has ever produced. He has scored 476 runs and picked up 42 wickets in 29 T20I matches.

Bowlers

Ehsan Khan: Khan is an experienced off-spinner who can topple the feeble Ugandan batting line-up on Monday. He has picked up 21 wickets in 23 T20I innings at an economy rate of 6.12.

Henry Ssenyondo: Ssenyondo is a quality bowler from Uganda who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has managed to scalp 22 wickets in 26 T20I matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in HK vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Aizaz Khan (HK)

Riazat Ali Shah (UGA)

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA)

Kenneth Waiswa (UGA)

Kinchit Shah (HK)

Important Stats for HK vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Aizaz Khan: 364 runs and 46 wickets in 39 matches

Riazat Ali Shah: 567 runs and 22 wickets in 28 matches

Dinesh Nakrani: 476 runs and 42 wickets in 29 matches

Kenneth Waiswa: 174 runs and 3 wickets in 15 matches

Babar Hayat: 541 runs in 24 matches

HK vs UGA Dream11 Prediction (ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B)

HK vs UGA Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fred Achelam, Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Kenneth Waiswa, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, C Kyewuta.

Captain: Aizaz Khan. Vice-captain: Kinchit Shah.

HK vs UGA Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fred Achelam, Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Kenneth Waiswa, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Henry Ssenyondo.

Captain: Kinchit Shah. Vice-captain: Aizaz Khan.

