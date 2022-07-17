HK vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, 5th Place Playoff

Hong Kong (HK) will take on Uganda (UGA) in the fifth place playoff of the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Hong Kong are coming off a fabulous win over Singapore. Uganda, meanwhile, got the better of Jersey in their last outing.

HK vs UGA Probable Playing XIs

HK

Nizakat Khan(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Scott McKechnie(wk), Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

UGA

Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa(c), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam(wk), Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyagi, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo.

Match Details

Match: HK vs UGA, T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, 5th Place Playoff

Date and Time: July 17, 2022; 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Pitch Report

The Queens Sports Club track is known to be balanced, so both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance. Pacers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game, and the trend is expected to continue.

Today’s HK vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Ali is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 42 against Papua New Guinea at a strike rate of 182.61 recently.

Batters

N Khan has been excellent with the bat for Hong Kong. He has scored 151 runs in four innings at an average of 37.75.

All-rounders

D Nakrani is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He has scored 50 runs and has taken seven wickets so far. Nakrani could prove to be a solid multiplier pick in your HK vs UGA Dream11 fantasy team.

A Khan could also be a valuable addition in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 38 runs and has also scalped six wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

E Khan has been sensational for his team with the ball, collecting eight wickets in four games.

Five best players to pick in HK vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

E Khan (HK) – 306 points

D Nakrani (UGA) – 305 points

F Nsubuga (UGA) – 266 points

A Khan (HK) – 253 points

N Khan (HK) – 207 points.

Key stats for HK vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

E Khan: 8 wickets

D Nakrani: 50 runs and 7 wickets

A Khan: 38 runs and 6 wickets

N Khan: 151 runs.

HK vs UGA Dream11 Prediction

HK vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Ali, N Khan, B Hayat, S Ssesazi, K Shah, D Nakrani, A Khan, R Ali Shah, E Khan, F Nsubuga, M Ghazanfar.

Captain: D Nakrani. Vice-Captain: A Khan.

HK vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ali, N Khan, B Hayat, S Ssesazi, D Nakrani, A Khan, R Ali Shah, E Khan, F Nsubuga, M Ghazanfar, B Hassan.

Captain: E Khan. Vice-Captain: N Khan.

