HK-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Women's Emerging T20 match – June 13, 2023

The fourth match of the 2023 ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup is poised to take place between Hong Kong Women (HK-W) and India A Women (IN-A-W) at Mission Road Ground in Kowloon on June 13 at 11 am IST.

Both teams would be looking forward to gaining the upper hand during their inaugural game on Tuesday.

Hong Kong Women rank 23rd in the WT20I Rankings table. In only 44 T20I games, Hong King Women have managed to secure a win percentage of 52.4%. Unlike their rival, the Hong Kong Women’s team lacks the experience to challenge full-member teams at a competitive level.

India A Women, on the other hand, are currently ranked fourth in the WT20I Rankings table and have played well over 150 T20I matches. In their 17-year journey, India A Women have managed to achieve a superior win record of 53.7%.

As we head into this rather one-sided fixture, here are the top three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the HK-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Shreyanka Patil (IN-A-W) - 8 credits

The 21-year-old is a talented all-rounder who had an exceptional WIPL (Women's Premier League) campaign leading up to this fixture. In six WIPL innings, she scored 62 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of over 150. And with the ball, she averaged 32 with a commendable strike rate of 19.5 and six wickets to her name.

With Shreyanka having strong credentials in her kitty, we recommend you to feature her as your captain or vice-captain for your SS vs CSG Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Natasha Miles (HK-W) - 8.5 credits

Middlesex CCC Photocall

Miles is an English-born cricketer who has been a long-serving veteran of Hong Kong cricket for many years now. In 22 WT20I innings, Miles has scored 483 runs at a staggering average of 30.18 which also includes her career-best of 86*. Furthermore, she has represented other teams in various franchise leagues from around the world.

Miles has a lot of quality experience under her belt and should feature in your HK-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Trisha Gongadi (IN-A-W) - 8.5 credits

Trisha Gongadi (Image Courtesy: Sportstar - The Hindu)

Trisha is a young talented batter from India who has a promising future. She averages 25.18 with the bat and has a strike rate of 113.5 in this format. Besides, she has also registered one 20-plus & 50-plus score and four 30-plus scores to her name.

Trisha has the knack of scoring runs consistently and should be your number one pick for your HK-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

