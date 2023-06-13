HK-W vs IND-W A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 4

The 4th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see Hong Kong Women (HK-W) squaring off against India Women (IND-W A) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Tueday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK-W vs IND-W A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be featuring in their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get off to a positive start.

Hong Kong Women are yet to display their prowess, and India Women are expected to win this game due to the presence of talented players.

HK-W vs IND-W A Match Details

The 4th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 13 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-W vs IND-W A, Match 4

Date and Time: 13th June 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bangladesh Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 199 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

HK-W vs IND-W A Form Guide

HK-W - Will be playing their first match

IND-W A - Will be playing their first match

HK-W vs IND-W A Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

NT Miles, Shanzeen Shahzad, M Hill, Chan Ka Man, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), WK Lai-2, MBA Lamplough, KY Chan, M Bibi (c), Iqra Sahar

IND-W A Playing XI

No injury updates

Gongadi Trisha, M Malik, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat (c), Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Madiwala Mamatha (wk), Uma Chetry, Shreyanka Patil, Bareddy Anusha, Mannat Kashyap

HK-W vs IND-W A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ying

H Ying is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Madiwala is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Gongadi

M Miles and T Gongadi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Shahzad played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Patil

S Patil and K Chan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Hill is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Kashyap

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Chan and M Kashyap. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Bibi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK-W vs IND-W A match captain and vice-captain choices

K Chan

K Chan will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Patil

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Patil as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs IND-W A, Match 4

K Chan

M Hill

T Gongadi

S Patil

M Kashyap

Hong Kong Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Ying

Batters: N Miles, T Gongadi

All-rounders: S Patil (c), K Chan (vc), M Hill, B Anusha, K Ahuja

Bowlers: B Chan, M Kashyap, M Bibi

Hong Kong Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Ying

Batters: N Miles, T Gongadi (vc)

All-rounders: S Patil (c), K Chan, M Hill, B Anusha

Bowlers: B Chan, M Kashyap, M Bibi, S Yashasree

