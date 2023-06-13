HK-W vs IND-W A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 4

The 4th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see Hong Kong Women (HK-W) squaring off against India Women (IND-W A) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Tueday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK-W vs IND-W A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Both teams will be featuring in their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get off to a positive start.
Hong Kong Women are yet to display their prowess, and India Women are expected to win this game due to the presence of talented players.
HK-W vs IND-W A Match Details
The 4th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 13 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
HK-W vs IND-W A, Match 4
Date and Time: 13th June 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bangladesh Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 199 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.
HK-W vs IND-W A Form Guide
HK-W - Will be playing their first match
IND-W A - Will be playing their first match
HK-W vs IND-W A Probable Playing XI
HK-W Playing XI
No injury updates
NT Miles, Shanzeen Shahzad, M Hill, Chan Ka Man, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), WK Lai-2, MBA Lamplough, KY Chan, M Bibi (c), Iqra Sahar
IND-W A Playing XI
No injury updates
Gongadi Trisha, M Malik, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat (c), Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Madiwala Mamatha (wk), Uma Chetry, Shreyanka Patil, Bareddy Anusha, Mannat Kashyap
HK-W vs IND-W A Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
H Ying
H Ying is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Madiwala is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
T Gongadi
M Miles and T Gongadi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Shahzad played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
S Patil
S Patil and K Chan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Hill is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Bowlers
M Kashyap
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Chan and M Kashyap. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Bibi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
HK-W vs IND-W A match captain and vice-captain choices
K Chan
K Chan will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.
S Patil
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Patil as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.
5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs IND-W A, Match 4
K Chan
M Hill
T Gongadi
S Patil
M Kashyap
Hong Kong Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Hong Kong Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: H Ying
Batters: N Miles, T Gongadi
All-rounders: S Patil (c), K Chan (vc), M Hill, B Anusha, K Ahuja
Bowlers: B Chan, M Kashyap, M Bibi
Hong Kong Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: H Ying
Batters: N Miles, T Gongadi (vc)
All-rounders: S Patil (c), K Chan, M Hill, B Anusha
Bowlers: B Chan, M Kashyap, M Bibi, S Yashasree
