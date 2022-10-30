HK-W vs JAP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's East Asia Cup 2022, Match 2

Hong Kong Women (HK-W) will take on Japan Women (JAP-W) in Match 2 of the Women's East Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HK-W vs JAP-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

The first T20 International match between Hong Kong Women and Japan Women was full of excitement. Hong Kong Women won the match by a small margin of three runs as Japan Women could only score 139 runs in 20 overs.

Japan Women will try their best to win the match, but Hong Kong Women is a relatively better team. Hong Kong Women are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

HK-W vs JAP-W Match Details

Match 2 of the Women's East Asia Cup 2022 will be played on October 30 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-W vs JAP-W, Women's East Asia Cup 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Hong Kong Women and Japan Women, where a total of 281 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

HK-W vs JAP-W Form Guide

HK-W - W

JAP-W - L

HK-W vs JAP-W Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Natasha Miles, Mariko Hill, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani (c), Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Maryam Bibi, Iqra Sahar, Emma Lai, Betty Chan, Tammy Chu

JAP-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Hinase Goto, Akari Kano (wk), Ahilya Chandel, Shimako Kato, Mai Yanagida (c), Erika Oda, Haruna Iwasaki, Shizuka Miyaji, Ruan Kanai, Minami Yoshioka, Ayaka Kanada

HK-W vs JAP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Kano

A Kano, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. H Ying is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Miles

N Miles and M Hill are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Oda is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

M Yanagida

S Kato and M Yanagida are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Chandel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Venkatesh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Fujikawa and R Venkatesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. B Chan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK-W vs JAP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hill

M Hill is one of the best all-rounders in the Hong Kong Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 31 runs and taken one wicket in the last match.

N Miles

N Miles is one of the best batter picks in the Hong Kong Women's squad who will bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 86 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs JAP-W, Match 2

N Miles

A Kano

M Hill

A Chandel

A Fujikawa

Hong Kong Women vs Japan Women Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong Women vs Japan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Kano, H Ying

Batters: M Hill, N Miles, E Oda, H Goto

All-rounders: M Yanagida, S Kato

Bowlers: A Fujikawa, R Venkatesh, B Chan

Hong Kong Women vs Japan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Kano

Batters: M Hill, N Miles, E Oda

All-rounders: M Yanagida, S Kato, K Bibi, A Chandel

Bowlers: A Fujikawa, R Venkatesh, B Chan

