HK-W vs JPN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Women's East Asia Cup T20 match – May 25, 2023

The Women's East Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place from May 25 to May 28, featuring three teams that are vying for a spot in the top two. The tournament will witness the participation of women's cricket teams from Japan, Hong Kong, and China.

Hong Kong Women have been the most successful team in the Women's East Asia Cup, winning two titles out of three in the past four seasons. They dominated the previous edition, defeating Japan Women convincingly with a 4-0 victory to secure their second championship. Their strong track record motivates them to replicate their past performance and win the coveted cup once again.

In contrast, Japan Women have had mixed fortunes, finishing as runner-up in the first edition but struggling in subsequent seasons. They suffered a humiliating defeat to Hong Kong Women in the previous season, losing all four matches. Led by Mai Yanagida, supported by Ahilya Chandel and Erika Oda, Japan aims to regroup and make a strong comeback in this edition.

Here are three players you can consider as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the HK-W vs JPN-W match:

#3 Kary Chan (HK-W) - 8 credits

Kary Chan is a powerful all-rounder known for her ability to score quick runs and contribute with her left-arm medium-pace bowling. She possesses great talent and can significantly impact the outcome of a game.

Kary has been in impressive form lately, having picked up five wickets and scored 52 runs in the last five matches, making her a valuable choice as captain for your fantasy team.

#2 Ahilya Chandel (JPN-W) – 8.5 credits

Ahilya Chandel is a crucial player who can make important contributions with both bat and ball. She usually bats at the number three position for the Japan Women's team and also bowls crucial overs to take key wickets.

In her recent three T20Is, she has scored 69 runs and also managed to pick up a couple of wickets, showcasing her effectiveness in both departments.

#1 Betty Chan (HK-W) – 8 credits

Betty Chan is an excellent bowling option for the Hong Kong Women's team, known for her ability to bowl accurately and restrict the opposition batters. She was the second-highest wicket-taker in the recent Women's T20 Quadrangular Series 2023, having claimed 11 wickets in six matches.

Considering her recent form, she is an outstanding choice for the captaincy role in today's game.

