HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 Group B Match

Hong Kong Women (HK-W) will take on Kuwait Women (KU-W) in a Group B match of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday.
Hong Kong Women are in sublime form and have won all three of their games so far. They are currently at the top of the points table in Group B.
Meanwhile, Kuwait Women have one win, one loss and one no-result under their belt. They are third on the points table.
HK-W vs KU-W Probable Playing 11 today
Hong Kong Women: Bella Poon, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Shanzeen Shahzad, Elysa Hubbard, Yasmin Daswani, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar
Kuwait Women: Maryam Omar, Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Khadija Khalil, Siobhan Gomez, Amna Tariq (c), Mariamma Hyder, Maria Jasvi, Balasubramani Shanti, Maryyam Ashraf (wk), Venora D'Souza
Match Details
Match: HK-W vs KU-W
Date & Time: June 22, 2022, 8 AM IST
Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi
Pitch Report
The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But it might not be a very high-scoring game and the spinners might get some assistance.
Today’s HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Yasmin Daswani scored 15 in the only innings she batted. She has taken four catches so far in this competition.
Batters
Maryam Omar has accumulated 51 runs in two innings and has taken two wickets at an economy of 5.10 runs per over.
All-rounders
Mariko Hill has had a wonderful tournament so far. She has amassed 104 runs with the bat and has picked up four wickets with the ball.
Bowlers
Betty Chan is in splendid form with the ball. She has returned with six scalps at an economy rate of 4.16.
Top 5 best players to pick in HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Mariko Hill (HK-W): 296 points
Betty Chan (HK-W): 240 points
Maryam Omar (KU-W): 168 points
Mariamma Hyder (KU-W): 165 points
Kary Chan (HK-W): 144 points
Important stats for HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Mariko Hill: 104 runs and four wickets
Betty Chan: Six wickets
Kary Chan: 55 runs and one wicket
Maryam Omar: 51 runs and two wickets
Mariamma Hyder: Three wickets
Priyada Murali: 43 runs and three wickets
HK-W vs KU-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasmin Daswani, Maryam Omar, Bella Poon, Natasha Miles, Priyada Murali, Amna Tariq, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Mariamma Hyder, Betty Chan, Maryam Bibi
Captain: Mariko Hill Vice-captain: Maryam Omar
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmin Daswani, Balasubramani Shanti, Maryam Omar, Natasha Miles, Priyada Murali, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Maria Jasvi, Mariamma Hyder, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar
Captain: Betty Chan Vice-captain: Priyada Murali