HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 Group B Match

Hong Kong Women (HK-W) will take on Kuwait Women (KU-W) in a Group B match of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday.

Hong Kong Women are in sublime form and have won all three of their games so far. They are currently at the top of the points table in Group B.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Women have one win, one loss and one no-result under their belt. They are third on the points table.

HK-W vs KU-W Probable Playing 11 today

Hong Kong Women: Bella Poon, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Shanzeen Shahzad, Elysa Hubbard, Yasmin Daswani, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar

Kuwait Women: Maryam Omar, Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Khadija Khalil, Siobhan Gomez, Amna Tariq (c), Mariamma Hyder, Maria Jasvi, Balasubramani Shanti, Maryyam Ashraf (wk), Venora D'Souza

Match Details

Match: HK-W vs KU-W

Date & Time: June 22, 2022, 8 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But it might not be a very high-scoring game and the spinners might get some assistance.

Today’s HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasmin Daswani scored 15 in the only innings she batted. She has taken four catches so far in this competition.

Batters

Maryam Omar has accumulated 51 runs in two innings and has taken two wickets at an economy of 5.10 runs per over.

All-rounders

Mariko Hill has had a wonderful tournament so far. She has amassed 104 runs with the bat and has picked up four wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Betty Chan is in splendid form with the ball. She has returned with six scalps at an economy rate of 4.16.

Top 5 best players to pick in HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mariko Hill (HK-W): 296 points

Betty Chan (HK-W): 240 points

Maryam Omar (KU-W): 168 points

Mariamma Hyder (KU-W): 165 points

Kary Chan (HK-W): 144 points

Important stats for HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mariko Hill: 104 runs and four wickets

Betty Chan: Six wickets

Kary Chan: 55 runs and one wicket

Maryam Omar: 51 runs and two wickets

Mariamma Hyder: Three wickets

Priyada Murali: 43 runs and three wickets

HK-W vs KU-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Hong Kong Women vs Kuwait Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasmin Daswani, Maryam Omar, Bella Poon, Natasha Miles, Priyada Murali, Amna Tariq, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Mariamma Hyder, Betty Chan, Maryam Bibi

Captain: Mariko Hill Vice-captain: Maryam Omar

Dream11 Team for Hong Kong Women vs Kuwait Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmin Daswani, Balasubramani Shanti, Maryam Omar, Natasha Miles, Priyada Murali, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Maria Jasvi, Mariamma Hyder, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar

Captain: Betty Chan Vice-captain: Priyada Murali

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far