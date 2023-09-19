HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Womens T20I, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Asian Games Womens T20I will see Hong Kong Women (HK-W) squaring off against Malaysia Women (ML-W) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Tuesday, September 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malaysia Women won the recent series against Hong Kong Women by 2-1 and would try to continue their dominating performance in this series.

Hong Kong Women will give it their all to win the match, but Malaysia Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HK-W vs ML-W Match Details

The 2nd match of the Asian Games Womens T20I will be played on September 19 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-W vs ML-W, Match 2

Date and Time: 19th September 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Pacers and spinners both will be crucial on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first. It is advisable to focus on all-rounders since they can help you earn points from both batting and bowling.

HK-W vs ML-W Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

HK-W - L L W

ML-W - W W L

HK-W vs ML-W Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Bella Poon, Pull T, Dorothea Chan, Sin Yee Ho, Chan Ka Man, Chan Sau Har, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), E Lai-2, K Chan (c), M Bibi, Alsion S

ML-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Aina Najwa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Mas Elysa (c), Musfirah Nur Azmi, S Dhanusri, Mahirah Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia (wk), J Intan, Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa

HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Julia

W Julia is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. E Lai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Elysa

M Elysa and N Miles are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Zulaika played exceptionally well in the last matches, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Chan

K Chan and M Ismail are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Bibi is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

B Chan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Chan and N Dania. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Natsya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK-W vs ML-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Chan

K Chan will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Ismail

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ismail as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs ML-W, Match 2

M Bibi

B Chan

K Chan

N Miles

M Ismail

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Julia

Batters: M Elysa, N Miles

All-rounders: M Ismail, K Chan (c), M Bibi (vc), W Duraisingam, A Hamizah

Bowlers: B Chan, N Dania, A Natsya

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Julia

Batters: N Miles

All-rounders: M Ismail (vc), K Chan (c), M Bibi, W Duraisingam, A Hamizah

Bowlers: B Chan, N Dania, A Natsya, A Sui