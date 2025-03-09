HK-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025, 4th T20I

The fourth T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will see Hong Kong Women (HK-W) square off against Namibia Women (NAM-W) at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Sunday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HK-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Namibia Women won their last match to Nepal Women by six wickets. Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, lost their last match against Uganda Women by eight wickets as Uganda Women chased the target of 75 runs in 17.2 overs

These two teams recently played three head-to-head matches. Namibia Women have won all the matches.

HK-W vs NAM-W Match Details

The fourth T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will be played on March 9 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe. The game is set to start at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-W vs NAM-W, 4th T20I match

Date and Time: 9 March 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Pitch Report

The pitch at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Namibia Women and Nepal Women, where a total of 163 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

HK-W vs NAM-W Form Guide

HK-W - L

NAM-W - W

HK-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Miles (wk), J Kaur, S Shahzad, M Hill, S Vanessa, K Chan, M Bibi, A Sui, B Chan, I Sahar, and M Kaur.

NAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Y Khan (wk), M Gorases, E Van Zyl, S Wittmann, S Shihepo, W Mwatile, J Arrasta, K Green, M Mwatile, N Benjamin, and S Tuhadeleni.

HK-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Khan

Y Khan is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and smash a lot of runs. N Miles is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

S Wittmann

S Wittmann and M Hill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Wittmann will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. S Shahzad is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

W Mwatile

K Chan and W Mwatile are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. K Chan will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. M Bibi is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

B Chan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Sui and B Chan. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. B Chan will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. S Tuhudeleni is another good bowler for today's match.

HK-W vs NAM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Chan

K Chan was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

W Mwatile

W Mwatile is one of the most crucial picks from the Namibia Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can trouble Namibia Women batters.

5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs NAM-W, 4th T20I match

K Chan

W Mwatile

M Hill

S Wittmann

M Bibi

Hong Kong Women vs Namibia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hong Kong Women vs Namibia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Y Khan

Batters: S Wittmann, S Shahzad, M Hill

All-rounders: K Chan, M Bibi, W Mwatile, K Green

Bowlers: B Chan, A Sui, S Tuhadeleni

Hong Kong Women vs Namibia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Khan

Batters: S Wittmann, M Hill

All-rounders: K Chan, M Bibi, W Mwatile, K Green, M Mwatile, J Arrasta

Bowlers: B Chan, S Tuhadeleni

